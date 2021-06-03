Gunmen kidnap 136 from Islamic school in Nigeria on Sunday, officials confirm





Armed gangs are terrorizing residents in northwestern and central Nigeria by looting villages, stealing cattle and taking people hostage.

Nigeria Deputy Governor Alh Ahmed Mohammed Ketso (left) gives an briefing on 2 June 2021 on the abduction of 136 school students. Photo: @ NigerStateNG / Twitter

ABUJA – A state government in central Nigeria confirmed on Thursday that gunmen captured 136 children from an Islamic seminary over the weekend, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings in the country. Criminal gangs have targeted schools in remote areas, where students live in dormitories with little security protection, before dragging their victims into the woods to negotiate rewards. Police said gunmen attacked the town of Tegina in Niger state on Sunday, reaching by motorbike and firing indiscriminately. Niger state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said criminals killed one resident, wounded another before abducting an unknown number of children from the Salihu Tanko Islamic school. Late Wednesday, the Nigerian state confirmed that 136 students had been admitted. “A total of 136 students were abducted,” Deputy Governor Alh Ahmed Mohammed Ketso said in a video posted on Twitter. President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security forces and intelligence agencies to step up efforts to rescue the children. Buhari “condemned as unfortunate” the abduction of the children, according to a statement from his spokesman Garba Shehu, and urged all those involved in the rescue operation to do their utmost to ensure their immediate release. Kesto said security agencies were “doing their best, but do not have enough logistics”, adding that more help was needed to equip them to deal with criminals. The attackers released 11 students who were “too small and could not walk” very far, authorities said earlier. Niger’s deputy governor said the government does not pay bonuses, adding that security agencies were “careful in pursuing bandits to avoid collateral damage”. “We are trying to negotiate to see how to get them back safely,” Ketso said. Relatives of the abducted school students appealed to the government to help secure their release. “My call to the government is that they should try to protect our people first and our children first,” Sa’idu Umar, whose child was among those abducted, told AFP. “We hope they will try harder to successfully bring our children back.” Mothers and other relatives bowed, crying and waiting for the missing children outside the school on Tuesday. Armed gangs are terrorizing residents in northwestern and central Nigeria by looting villages, stealing cattle and taking people hostage. More than 700 children and students have already been abducted by gunmen for ransom since December. Mass kidnappings in northwestern and central Nigeria are complicating the challenges facing Bukhari security forces, who are also battling a jihadist insurgency for more than a decade in the northeast of the country. Download the Eyewitness News application on your own iOS or Android equipment







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos