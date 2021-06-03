China’s Artificial Sun reached 180 millionC in 100 seconds, breaking the world record





The Chinas nuclear fusion reactor, also known as the artificial sun has now set a new world record after it successfully passed temperatures of 216 million degrees Fahrenheit or 120 million degrees Celsius in 100 seconds.

Barcroft Media through Getty Images Read also:China has built artificial sun for clean energy until next year, and it is 10 times hotter than the sun This was first reported by the Chinese state media Global Times. The reactor which was first fired in December last year has surpassed its previous world record of maintaining a plasma temperature of 180 million degrees Fahrenheit or 100 million degrees Celsius in 100 seconds. During its current course, the reactor also managed to break its previous temperature record, recording temperatures of 288 million degrees Fahrenheit or 160 million degrees Celsius. In case you did not know, this is more than ten times hotter than the sun. The reactor named Advanced Experimental Tokamak Superconductor (EAST) is considered to be the largest and most advanced nuclear fusion research equipment in Chinas to date. Uses a really strong magnetic field to combine extremely hot plasma. Read also: German scientists open the world’s largest artificial sun for the first time at 3500 Celsius

Located in the eastern Anhui province of China, at the Hefei Institute of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the machine attempts to replicate the nuclear fusion reaction that occurs naturally in the sun and other stars with a view to extracting boundless, pure energy endless. It is often referred to as an artificial sun because of the insane amount of heat and clean energy it produces. China has been working on a smaller version of nuclear fusion reactors since 2006. Researchers plan to use this with scientists working at the International Experimental Thermonuclear Reactor (ITER) in France, which is expected to be completed by 2025.

Barcroft Media through Getty Images Read also:The artificial sun sets the world record with 100 million degrees for 20 seconds According to Li Miao, director of the physics department at the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, the next goal for EAST could be the ability to run at a stable temperature for a week. Progress is a significant breakthrough and the ultimate goal should be to keep the temperature at a steady level for a long time, he said in a statement to the Global Times.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos