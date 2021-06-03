Smoking is banned in beer gardens by five councils across England

A growing number of councilors are pushing to quit smoking outdoors (Photo: PA)

Five local authorities in England have banned smoking outside cafes, pubs and restaurants and others are considering doing the same.

These tips have started to include rules in their licensing agreements whenever hosting sites apply to set tables and chairs outside.

I mean people living under Newcastle City, Manchester City, County Durham, Northumberland County or North Tyneside councils may not be lit near outdoor living areas, including beer gardens.

The Oxfordshire County Council is considering the following example, after announcing its intention to go completely smoke-free by 2025. The move would stop smoking not only near hospitality venues but also outside workplaces.

A seventh local authority, Gateshead Council, does not have a formal outdoor smoking policy, but all of its licenses for pubs and restaurants and cafes now indicate that people should not smoke on the sidewalk.

The government is pushing for the whole of England to achieve non-smoking status by 2030, which means that 5% or less of the population are smokers.

Attention has been drawn to smoking outside pubs as the Covid pandemic spurred a shift towards drinking and eating in the fresco.

Attention was diverted from outside smoking as the pandemic spurred a shift in fresco eating (Photo: PA)

There was a failed attempt to push a change through the House of Lords last year to ban smoking on sidewalks outside pubs.

Instead, the Government compromised, announcing that countries should provide separate outdoor areas for smokers and non-smokers with clear signage.

But with a growing push to stop smoking outside the premises altogether, smoker rights lobby groups are reacting again.

Simon Clark, director of Forest (Freedom of Tobacco Freedom Organization), said: It is not the job of local councils if adults decide to smoke and if they smoke outside during working hours it is a matter for them and the employer their not the council.

Nor should it be the role of counselors to force smokers to give up the ban on smoking outdoors where there is no danger to non-smokers.

The public will want local authorities to help local businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic. They are also expected to focus on issues such as employment and housing.

Reducing smoking levels to meet some idealistic goals is not a priority for most people and council policy should reflect that.

We Vape campaign group director Mark Oates said: Now it seems fashionable again to attack smokers instead of helping them, which is what all five tips are doing.

They do not care about the individual health of the smoker, they care about looking good. Smokers should be educated in alternatives, not treated as exiles.

But Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Ash (Action on Smoking and Health), said most customers support the idea of ​​a sidewalk ban.

Smokers’ rights groups say there is no job in local councils if adults decide to smoke (Photo: PA)

She told him Guardian: Our polls show that two-thirds of the public want areas outside pubs and cafes to be smoke-free.

It’s not like this is not on anyone’s radar. People complain a lot that if they go out, they should sit among the smokers.

Englands Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty recently told a conference more than 90,000 people died from tobacco-related diseases last year, compared to 75,000 from Covid-19.

He added: One in five people who die from cancer will die from [lung cancer]. The reason people like me worry and worry so much about this is that this cancer is caused almost entirely for benefit.

