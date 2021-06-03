The online publication of COVID-19 tenders leads to the fight against corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the publication of COVID-19 tenders, especially for personal protective equipment (PPE), will play a major role in curbing corruption.

Ramaphosa made the remarks yesterday when presenting the National Assembly Voting on the 2021 Presidency Budget.

PPE procurement in SA has been dominated by allegations of corruption and mismanagement in both the public and private sectors.

Achieving a capable and developing state requires that we resolutely defeat corruption in all its forms, Ramaphosa said.

If our economy is to thrive, if our people are to be empowered, if poverty is to be overcome, we must tackle corruption, fraud and mismanagement in every area of ​​public life. Since the beginning of this administration, we have taken decisive measures to end the capture of the state and to fight corruption.

According to the president, the online publication of all COVID-related contracts in all public entities has set a precedent for greater transparency in government procurement.

While corruption hurt PPE procurement, in August last year the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer published a comprehensive list of all companies awarded contracts by the government for the supply of goods and services related to the COVID-19 pandemic in National Treasury Website.

The lists include COVID-19 procurement information from all provinces, national departments and over 70 public units.

The move was in line with a directive issued by Ramaphosa on 5 August 2020 for departments to submit complete information on COVID-19 tenders to the ministerial team called by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

This measure is unprecedented and a clear demonstration of governments’ commitment to transparency and accountability when it comes to allegations of corruption in the COVID-19 procurement process, Ramaphosa said at the time.

The National Treasury was instructed to regularly update the online register to ensure that the information remains current.

In his speech yesterday, the president said in a capable state, there is responsibility and oversight in all three areas of government, led by the Presidency.

Strong for this reason I have signed individual performance agreements with ministers outlining their responsibilities and their performance indicators in line with the Medium Term Strategic Framework.

In support of our commitment to transparency and open governance, these performance agreements are made available to the public online.

Referring to the Presidential Employment Incentive, Ramaphosa said so far, he has supported nearly 700,000 opportunities.

Of these, he added, 422,000 are jobs that have been created or maintained, 110,000 are livelihood awards issued, and another 162,000 are opportunities where prices are currently in process.

We have developed an online work panel where South Africans can track progress in incentive implementation, initiating a new approach to transparency and accountability.

Encouragement has played a crucial role in supporting families in need to continue working and earning an income while benefiting from the communities in which they work. It has incubated new approaches to coordination and cooperation between governments to achieve a single objective, demonstrating the powerful results of an all-government approach.

He noted that another R11 billion has been earmarked for the continuation of the Presidential Employment Incentive in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, interim minister in the Presidency, speaking yesterday during the voting of the Presidency debate on the budget, said that the government is committed to building an ethical state, which has zero tolerance for corruption.

The fact that SIU [Special Investigating Unit] is investigating allegations of corruption related to PPE procurement and Digital Vibes contracts show our commitment to fighting corruption.

We recognize that the prevention, detection and prosecution of corruption go beyond law enforcement, requiring the activation of capacities and systems throughout government and society at large.