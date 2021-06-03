International
The online publication of COVID-19 tenders leads to the fight against corruption
President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the publication of COVID-19 tenders, especially for personal protective equipment (PPE), will play a major role in curbing corruption.
Ramaphosa made the remarks yesterday when presenting the National Assembly Voting on the 2021 Presidency Budget.
PPE procurement in SA has been dominated by allegations of corruption and mismanagement in both the public and private sectors.
Achieving a capable and developing state requires that we resolutely defeat corruption in all its forms, Ramaphosa said.
If our economy is to thrive, if our people are to be empowered, if poverty is to be overcome, we must tackle corruption, fraud and mismanagement in every area of public life. Since the beginning of this administration, we have taken decisive measures to end the capture of the state and to fight corruption.
According to the president, the online publication of all COVID-related contracts in all public entities has set a precedent for greater transparency in government procurement.
While corruption hurt PPE procurement, in August last year the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer published a comprehensive list of all companies awarded contracts by the government for the supply of goods and services related to the COVID-19 pandemic in National Treasury Website.
The lists include COVID-19 procurement information from all provinces, national departments and over 70 public units.
The move was in line with a directive issued by Ramaphosa on 5 August 2020 for departments to submit complete information on COVID-19 tenders to the ministerial team called by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.
This measure is unprecedented and a clear demonstration of governments’ commitment to transparency and accountability when it comes to allegations of corruption in the COVID-19 procurement process, Ramaphosa said at the time.
The National Treasury was instructed to regularly update the online register to ensure that the information remains current.
In his speech yesterday, the president said in a capable state, there is responsibility and oversight in all three areas of government, led by the Presidency.
Strong for this reason I have signed individual performance agreements with ministers outlining their responsibilities and their performance indicators in line with the Medium Term Strategic Framework.
In support of our commitment to transparency and open governance, these performance agreements are made available to the public online.
Referring to the Presidential Employment Incentive, Ramaphosa said so far, he has supported nearly 700,000 opportunities.
Of these, he added, 422,000 are jobs that have been created or maintained, 110,000 are livelihood awards issued, and another 162,000 are opportunities where prices are currently in process.
We have developed an online work panel where South Africans can track progress in incentive implementation, initiating a new approach to transparency and accountability.
Encouragement has played a crucial role in supporting families in need to continue working and earning an income while benefiting from the communities in which they work. It has incubated new approaches to coordination and cooperation between governments to achieve a single objective, demonstrating the powerful results of an all-government approach.
He noted that another R11 billion has been earmarked for the continuation of the Presidential Employment Incentive in the current financial year.
Meanwhile, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, interim minister in the Presidency, speaking yesterday during the voting of the Presidency debate on the budget, said that the government is committed to building an ethical state, which has zero tolerance for corruption.
The fact that SIU [Special Investigating Unit] is investigating allegations of corruption related to PPE procurement and Digital Vibes contracts show our commitment to fighting corruption.
We recognize that the prevention, detection and prosecution of corruption go beyond law enforcement, requiring the activation of capacities and systems throughout government and society at large.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]