Danish lawmakers approve plan to find asylum center abroad

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) Danish lawmakers voted Thursday in favor of Denmark setting up a refugee reception center in a third country likely to be in Africa, a move that could be a first step in moving the process forward. asylum examination of the country outside Europe. Legislation passed in a 70-24 vote without abstentions and 85 lawmakers absent authorizes the Danish government, when an agreement in force, to transfer “asylum seekers” to the third country concerned for the purpose of substantively processing asylum applications and any subsequent protection compliance with the international obligations of Denmarks. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the European Union and several international organizations have criticized the plan, saying it would undermine international co-operation and there are no details on how human rights would be protected. Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye has said the Danish government needed a legal framework for a new asylum system before details were presented. The center-right opposition has backed the Social Democrat minority government and voted in favor of the law passed Thursday. The Social Democrats have for several years the idea of ​​establishing a refugee center abroad. In January, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated an election campaign vision to have zero asylum seekers. The Social Democrats argue that their approach would prevent people from attempting a perilous journey across the Mediterranean to reach Europe and undermine migrant traffickers exploiting desperate asylum seekers. Since 2014, more than 20,000 migrants and refugees have died while trying to cross the sea. Under the government plan, asylum seekers would not be able to apply directly to a reception center outside Denmark as this can only be done at a Danish border. Instead, those arriving in Denmark will be sent to a third country while their applications are processed. The story goes on In April, the Danish government said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Rwanda. The government has maintained a low profile with the memorandum, which is not legally binding and sets the framework for future negotiations and cooperation between the two countries. The Danish daily Jyllands-Posten reported that Denmark has also been in dialogue with Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt. ___ Follow the AP global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

