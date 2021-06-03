Orange boss under pressure for network outage in France





PARIS (Reuters) – Orange boss Stephane Richard is under pressure from the French government after a major problem in the network of telecom firms prevented calls to emergency services for several hours, putting his life in danger. Photograph Photograph: People pass by a store of French telecommunications operator Orange in Paris, France, February 16, 2021. REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier / File Photo Interior Minister Grald Darmanin summoned Richard early Thursday and called the incident serious and unacceptable. He said one person in Britain may have died because emergency services were not called quickly enough. Darmanin had to interrupt a trip to Tunisia and return to France to hold emergency meetings and a press conference. The Minister for Digital Affairs, Cedric O, said that the state – the main shareholder of Orange – will launch an investigation into the causes of the defect. He said it affected the entire territory. Shares of Oranges fell 0.7% at 1030 GMT. The network outage sporadically affected calls to emergency services in some French regions from Wednesday afternoon, Orange said early Thursday. French authorities hastily posted alternative emergency telephone numbers they posted on social media Wednesday evening. There has been a noticeable improvement in the situation since midnight, Orange said. Orange has not yet explained in detail the cause of the incident, saying that a technical device had greatly disturbed the emergency calls, all of which are centralized and sent by the former monopoly. The Oranges, French rivals SFR and Bouygues Telecom said on Twitter that some of the landline calls, beyond those made to emergency calls, had been affected by the outage. Franois Braun, president of Samu-Emergency, the central organization for medical emergency services in France, told the BFM TV news channel that a third of calls to his services failed. The incident came from a failure of a key element of the Oranges network that itself stemmed from calls made through Internet boxes, CFE-CGC union leader in Orange Sebastien Crozier told Reuters. This affected device centralizes all emergency calls, whether made by cell phones, landlines that rely on the old copper grid or internet boxes. It then sends them to emergency services, including geolocation data, Crozier said. Orange was not immediately available to confirm this information. Richard apologized to people affected by the Twitter outage after his meeting with the interior minister. The network outage comes a day after a French prosecutor told appellate court judges in Paris that he had to face up to three years in prison for his alleged involvement in a controversial compensation payment made by the state in 2008. Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jason Neely, Alexander Smith and Christina Fincher

