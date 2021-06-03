Related article
What does the future of cities and transport look like? It looks like the future will go with two wheels and a handle rod. Many explain the rise of cyclists as a shift towards a healthier and more economical lifestyle. But even though this may be true, why would individuals feel inclined to ride bicycles if the roads do not support it, or if there were no suitable spaces to park?
Architecture plays an important role in promoting bicycle use. Cities equipped with safe bicycle lanes, parking lots, and public bicycle equipment encourage citizens to refrain from using their cars and choose a much more sustainable means of transportation. Many of them have already begun to remodel their urban infrastructure in a way that complements bicycles, whether through bicycle bridges, extended cycling lanes or permanent parking.
To celebrate World Bicycle Day, we are sharing 10 of the most bike-friendly cities around the world, and how they have adapted their urban spaces to suit the needs of cyclists.
Copenhagen is considered one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in the world, with approximately 62% of its citizens using bicycles for their business or school trips. The city is constantly investing in bicycle infrastructure and reworking urban schemes. Among the many bicycle-friendly structures, four bicycle bridges have already been built, with several more under construction.
Considered one of the most cycling-friendly cities in the world, Amsterdam continues to build bicycle infrastructure within its urban structure. In 2019, the city released a new plan for 2022 that focuses on improving bicycle parking and existing infrastructure. The city creates new royal roads to accommodate more bicycles, as thousands of new residents are relocating to the capital each year and expanding existing cycle tracks. They are also increasing the number of low-speed cycle lanes, and are redesigning major intersections to ensure the safety of cyclists.
Similar to other cities in the Netherlands, Utrecht created world-class cycling infrastructure and aims to double bicycle traffic by 2030. This bicycle orientation came as a response to the high cost of cars, which encouraged citizens to passed on bicycles for their travels. Back in 2017, the city of Utrecht opened the largest bicycle parking in the world. The total 22,000 parking spaces will be split between five specific bicycle sections near the station entrances to allow multi-modal ride. It also uses a digital system to help users find their designated parking spaces, powered by the city’s public transportation system, along with a bicycle service station and facilities.
Although Berlin does not top Europe’s list of bicycle-friendly cities, a new bicycle highway plan is currently being implemented, promoting cycling as an efficient means of transport. Commissioned by the Berlin Senate Department for Environment, Transport and Climate Protection explored 30 possible bike lanes around the city, where 12 of them have been approved to be completely separated from other vehicles on the road. The Bicycle Friendly Initiative is one of Berlin’s latest efforts to create a risk-free travel environment by increasing the number of road bikes to 2.4 million by 2025.
In cities like Bogota, which ranks in the top three most congested cities in the world, promoting the use of bicycles instead of cars has been one of the main solutions to limit traffic congestion and congested public transport systems. Although the city is not yet fully bicycle friendly, some solutions have been implemented on an urban scale to encourage the use of bicycles, such as temporary and permanent bicycle lanes along city roads. However, with governments encouraging the use of bicycles or skates, they must also address the safety of residents and provide solutions that ensure their well-being.
The city has always been regarded as the first Francesfi bicycle city, it has set sights beyond a centralized urban cycling network. A few years ago, the city implemented a new bicycle strategy that encourages young riders to take their bikes instead of cars, recreating the existing transportation network. In terms of improvements, the city expanded the ‘Vlostras’ cycle highways and began to consider the use of freight bicycles.
Another of the friendliest bicycle cities in Europe is Antwerp. The city has devoted bicycle lanes, parking spaces and travel sharing programs and reduced speed limits within the city to 30 km / h on most of its roads. Antwerp is also working to expand their network of bicycle highways by implementing car-free roads leading to tourist sites in the region.
Over the past two years, the Catalan capital has become a prominent cycling innovator with bicycle sharing programs considered the best in the world. Barcelona also reduced speed limits to 30 km / h within the city and added numerous new cycling trails, making it safer for cyclists to travel with their bicycles, and encouraging other citizens to refrain from cars or buses.
Malm ka has more than 500 protected bike paths – the most among all Swedish cities. To promote bicycle use, the city has run campaigns like No Ridiculous Car Trips which aimed to persuade citizens to reduce car use. The city has also introduced new technologies within their urban system, such as sensor junctions, to alert car drivers when cyclists are approaching.
Although European cities often top the list of most bicycle-friendly cities, Montrealalso takes the lead when it comes to a global scale. Over the past years, the city has invested in improving its bicycle infrastructure by adding 600 miles of bike paths along their roads. The city also hosts an annual bicycle festival, allowing cyclist tours around the city on two wheels.
