India’s utility exports rose 6.4% in May





Services exports to India rose 6.44% in May 2021 to $ 17.85 billion, while services imports rose just 0.3% to $ 10 billion, according to initial estimates, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Thursday. There is a sweeping recovery in India exports with Mays figures relying on performance in April, Mr Wadhawan said, citing a 67% increase in merchandise exports in May, which is also 8% higher than the month before. -pandemic May 2019. Trade in services recorded a higher surplus of 15.4% in May 2021 over May 2020, so the trade surplus from the sector has increased, the trade secretary said. Preliminary estimates for the Mays Commodity Trading were released on Wednesday, while the Services for Trade data is an estimate, which may be subject to revision with subsequent data releases from the Reserve Bank of India. While exports of oil and precious stones and jewelry had gone badly in the past, Mr Wadhawan said they have contributed significantly to the Mays numbers, suggesting this is a turning point for both. Giving up suggestions that imports from China are steadily rising despite the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Indias program, Mr Wadhawan said it is not an accurate conclusion and the countries’ trade with China is more balanced today. Many of the measures taken are medium-term, so their effects will start to show. Production-related schemes are materializing in investment on a very fast-track basis and the results will be visible in the medium and long term, (I mean) more in the early medium term. In sectors like electronics and mobile phones, this will be evident next year itself, he said. The Secretary of Commerce affirmed that the rise in commodity prices has not affected higher export figures. We will give you that analysis, but the fact that the world is facing a recession, I do not think the price aspect would be too prevalent. The dominant effect would be from increasing the volume. The pre-dominant impact is from the increase in volume, not the increase in prices at the time of today’s recession in some border areas, the price would have helped, he said. The long-awaited announcement of the Export Product Exemption and Tax Scheme (RoDTEP) scheme will happen very early, Mr Wadhawan reiterated. There is no doubt about the fact that RoDTep will be introduced from January 1 this year and its part of government policy. Schemeshte a new scheme needless to say, it has some implementation issues. We have addressed them and very soon, we will be able to implement it, he said.

