Following the successful launch of Vaccine Express in rural areas, Bihar launches it in cities

Following the successful launch of the Vaccine Express in rural areas, the Bihar government on Thursday opened similar vaccination vans for urban areas with the aim of inoculating the maximum number of people on their doorstep. Prime Minister Nitish Kumar marked ‘Vaccine Express’ in the presence of Deputy Chiefs of Staff-Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi- and Health Minister Mangal Pandey here in a position.

The Prime Minister congratulated the health department on the innovative idea of ​​using vaccine vans in cities to speed up the inoculation of a larger part of the population.

Similar vans were used for rural areas of the state in late May.



In his speech, Kumar said a total of 718 express vaccine vans are moving through the villages and similarly 121 such vehicles will start taking rounds of various urban area localities to help people get hit on the doorstep Theirs.

The Prime Minister said that every van has a duty to inoculate 200 citizens every day.

The prime minister said the state government is aiming to vaccinate the maximum number of its citizens by the end of the year. Bihar has vaccinated people aged 18-44 and those over 45 at the same time. Struggling with the second wave of deadly virus like the rest of the country, Bihar has been from the start emphasizing on twin test weapons and maximum vaccination of humans to control the pandemic.

To expedite clinical examination for COVID, the state government had recently launched test vans for rural areas to perform RT-PCR tests of a larger number of people in rural areas. Such vans are performing about 1000 RT-PCR tests every day. The second wave of COVID-19 continues to fade in Bihar due to ongoing efforts by the state government which recently extended the blockade for the fourth time until June 8th.

Less than 50 victims were reported on Wednesday and 1,158 people tested positive for the disease.

According to the health department, the death toll rose to 5,268, an increase of 46 as of Tuesday, while the total number of confirmed cases was 7.09 lakh.

The number of COVID-19 recovered patients was 6.91 lak. The recovery rate was 97.48 percent the day before.

Bihar currently has 12,590 active cases.

The state was rocked by the second devastating wave it struck in early April. Since then, nearly 4,000 people have been subjected to the pandemic while close to five loops have been infected.

On the vaccination front, 1.05 crore people have received their strokes so far. The population of Bihar in 2021 is estimated to be 12.7 crore.

A total of 16.11 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have received strokes since May 8th.

The prime minister of Bihar, who is monitoring the coronavirus situation on a daily basis, said that although the level of infection is falling now, he has instructed officials not to lower the guards and continue to add facilities for future challenges.

He said the state health department is regularly receiving feedback from the grassroots from ministers in charge of districts as well as lawmakers for a more effective job.

The Bihar government ‘s innovative Home Insulation Tracking (HIT) application has won praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘HIT COVID App’ was developed by Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation (BELTRON) under the direction of the health department.

Giving details of the application, Chief Secretary General of Health Pratyaya Amrit said a nodal official has been appointed in each district, where a special team has been set up for better care of quarantined patients at home.

As part of the exercise, 80,000 ASHA or Assistant Midwifery staff and 15,000 rural health workers trained by the National Institute of Open Education (NIOS) are engaged in a door-to-door study of COVID patients in home isolation.