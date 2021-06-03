City pollution levels in Germany exceed nitrogen dioxide threshold: EU Supreme Court





Germany was given a stinging reprimand by the European Union high court for its persistent failure to clean the polluted air in its cities from Berlin to Cologne, endangering public health. “Between 2010 and 2016, Germany systematically and persistently exceeded the limit values ​​for nitrogen dioxide,” the EU Court of Justice said in a ruling Thursday. Explore dynamic updates of key land data points A 2018 the clean air strike by the European Commission involved the United Kingdom, Germany and France, with EU regulator accusing them of failing to meet the limits of nitrous oxide, which is mainly caused by road traffic and industry. EU court judges in previous rulings also beat France and the UK for crossing borders “persistently”. Germany saw a wave of lawsuits in 2018 over indoor air pollution, and various courts said local governments needed to improve their plans, including banning older and more polluting diesel vehicles from suffering roads. more from pollution. The government has since improved its pollution targets. More from Stephan Stracke, a vice-president of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative group, said the court ruling was “out of touch with reality” as Germany had achieved a “massive” improvement in air quality in recent years. “It is a great success of our policy that we have achieved this without blanket driving restrictions, but with incentives for low-emission vehicles, technical innovation and through the reconstruction of local public transport,” Stracke said in an email statement. VIEW: The European Union Supreme Court says Germany has failed to reduce the city’s pollution, while the EU demands a new carbon tax. Courts have become an increasingly successful arena for activists to hold governments and countries accountable for pollution and climate change. Germany’s highest court said in April that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s efforts to protect the climate were coming to an end. “The judgment refers to the past,” said Hildegard Mueller, president of the German automotive industry lobby group VDA. “The development of recent years shows a massive improvement of the air in our cities. Vehicle emissions have been reduced through considerable efforts of the car industry. ” Will judges have the final say on climate change ?: QuickTake Vehicles are the main emitters of nitrogen oxides, which cause breathing problems and have been linked to premature death. Several EU countries have consistently violated the pollution limits set in my bloc. Air pollution kills more than 400,000 Europeans each year and about 60,000 Germans, according to the European Environment Agency Non-profit environmental law firm ClientEarth last year sued Germany “for its long-term failure to control illegal and dangerous emissions of air pollutants throughout the country”. “Every new government must ensure that the approximately 10 million fraudulent diesel cars still circulating on our roads must be taken off the road or rebuilt at the expense of car manufacturers,” said DUH, a German environmental NGO that successfully sued governments. local German pollution before. The case is: C-635/18, European Commission v Federal Republic of Germany. – With the help of Karin Matussek, Stefan Nicola and Iain Rogers (Updates to the government statement from the fifth paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

