Burmens in California are trying to draw attention to the coup

Banny Hong sighed as he sat at his Burma restaurant one last day of the week, recounting the violence that has engulfed his country since a military coup nearly three months ago. Two portraits of Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi adorned the wall in front of him, accompanied by a photograph of Yangon, the largest city in the nations.

It’s a dangerous time there, he said as two masked employees cleaned tables and hid floors before opening his Stanton dining room, Irrawaddy Taste Of Burma. Lots of untold stories. Missing bodies. It’s a devastating moment. I am very desperate.

Hongs’s friends from his university days still live in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, which Hong left in 1987. He worries about their safety and believes only the United States can help give end to violence that has so far resulted in an estimate of 750 civilian deaths, widespread arrests and mass street protests amid a brutal military coup in the Southeast Asian country.

My clients are also asking about this, said the 55-year-old.

Members of California’s Burmese diaspora have been protesting across the state since the Myanmar military regime took control of the government on February 1, detaining Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and claiming without proof that the last election, which Suu Kyi’s party held. won in a mess, were fraught with deception. Despite the international condemnation and the strikes they have brought the economy of the nations to the brink of collapse, the military has maintained a state of emergency and has doubled in its repressive tactics.

For the small community in California, the coup has raised fears that Burma’s decades-long struggle for limited democracy and individual freedom could have ended. Estimates put the number of American Burmese in California at 30,000; most expatriates live in large metropolitan areas like Minneapolis-St. Paul, Indianapolis, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Between fiscal years 2002 and 2019, most of the refugees who migrated to the U.S. came from Burma about 177,700 according to the Pew Research Center.

In all, approximately 189,000 people of Burmese descent live in the U.S., Pew data show. The first major wave of immigration to the United States began in the 1960s, when martial law was first established. Another wave landed around the time of the so-called 8888 Uprising in 1988, a student-led movement now known as Generation 88.

About 25% of the U.S. Burmese population lives in poverty, according to Pew data. Compared to the U.S. Asian population as a whole, foreign-born and Native American Americans collectively have less education and lower English skills, according to the data.

Many in the enclaves of Orange County, San Francisco, and the San Gabriel Valley, like Hong, maintain connections with Myanmar through family and friends who never left, some of whom are in danger or hiding. For members of the diaspora, the purpose of the dozens of protests they held is to push for the relocation of the U.S. from Burma companies, many of which are owned by the military in the hope of depriving the regime of its sources of revenue.

Demonstrations also serve as a means of raising awareness about the coup, hundreds of street deaths and restrictions on freedoms in a country that activists say most Americans can not show on a map, much less about it. protect.

When I first got here, people were asking where I was from. I would say Burma or Myanmar and people would say, Burma in San Diego? said Kristy Thu, an interior design student at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. People have been unaware of where Myanmar is. No one knows, so it’s harder for us to get the worlds attention.

Before the coup, Thu and her family in Burma talked every day. Constant communication was a source of comfort to him as he pursued his studies.

This happened until my father was given an arrest warrant, Thu said. Her father, a singer in Myanmar, used his platform to speak out against the coup. He has been in hiding since the military issued an arrest warrant a few weeks ago and surrounded their family home one night around 11 a.m., Thu said.

My dad doesn’t want me to worry too much. He says he will try his best to stay away from their way, but there is a long fight and it will not end in just a week or two, the 23-year-old said. My whole family is scattered and is hiding in different places. It is simply traumatic.

Some days, Ethan Myint feels so overwhelmed by the coup that he has to disconnect from the news about Myanmar that flows through social media and conversations in groups and other sources. Sometimes, he said, anxiety is devastating.

This battle against Tatmadaw is of long generations, said Myint, 23, using the name of the Myanmars army. My parents fought them, my grandparents fought them. It’s a dictatorship and it’s a battle, and because of that it’s just a part of my identity.

Myint, a refugee who escaped Burma with his mother when he was 9, said raising awareness about the coup is important because the people of Myanmar deserve to be free and live their lives.

He was touched by scenes of young protesters taking to the streets and being met by soldiers and police holding water cannons and firing directly.

They are younger students than I am doing these things and that is the message we try to get as far as possible, he said. When you think of a teenager or someone in their early 20s, you do not think that someone is risking their lives. They are supposed to be experiencing love or messing with friends.

At the start of the coup, social media from inside Myanmar brought updates on arrests, deaths and beatings. But since the military took control of the internet, many in the diaspora have not been able to see what is happening on the streets in real time, said Thet Lin Tun, president of UCLAs Student Assn.

It’s a tragedy and an abomination to her, Lin Tun said. People are burning alive. They are being hit with RPGs and grenades. I just can not believe that the people of Myanmar are being treated like this by people who have sworn to protect them.

Myanmar’s elected leader, Suu Kyi, became an icon of democracy while under house arrest for nearly 15 years, winning the Nobel Peace Prize. But she has been internationally condemned for her support in the 2017 Rohingya Muslim military massacre.

President Biden cracked down on sanctions against Myanmar military commanders in February. Saying Myanmar’s military must respect democracy, he announced he would block army commanders from accessing $ 1 billion in US assets and target specific Burma individuals for restrictions that would ban them. they did business with US people or units.

Lin Tun, 22, feels like Myanmar and the Burmese diaspora are getting less attention from the international community and mainstream media than other ethnic groups with more popular wars, such as American Armenians, who have fought for decades for recognition of the Armenian genocide. in the hands of the Ottoman Turks during the First World War.

I honestly do not know why, said Lin Tun, who moved to California in 2017 to study political science. That’s a question I’m asking myself with my Burmese friends. We have thought about how we can fix it.

Jonathan Liljeblad, a researcher at the Australian National University, said one reason the US diaspora has struggled to gain attention is that it is nowhere as influential as the Chinese, Korean or even Vietnamese American community.

When he migrated to Los Angeles as a child in the late 1980s, there was no such thing as a Burmese restaurant … while there was no end to Chinese and Vietnamese restaurants. This, along with the lack of a culture of activism among many immigrants from Myanmar, he said, has hampered their ability to raise awareness.

There is a general tendency towards a low profile to avoid attracting attention, Liljeblad said. As a result, her struggle to create a sense of unified activism in the US

Lin Tun, a UCLA student, said he has noticed a lower level of interest from American-born Burma because many of them have broken away from Myanmar and never visited them. There is also a divide between generational lines when it comes to deciding the best way to make other Americans aware of the unrest, he added.

Young people want to communicate more in English to persuade the rest of American communities to stand up and fight for them, he said. Older people are more interested in speaking Burmese because they are stronger in Burmese and it also feels better to express their feelings in Burmese. There is a clash when it comes to that.

The community is working together despite this, he said. But he noted that different generations of activists have not only different tactics, but different goals.

Young people usually care more about awareness, humanitarian aid, relocation, Lin Tun said. The older generation, they care more about tougher sanctions and a considerable amount want military intervention from the United States.

Ii Maung, a mechanical engineer who helped organize the protests, said the voice of the communities is unified but is just beginning to take shape. Her brother, an author who owns a publishing company and is actively protesting the coup, is currently in hiding, Maung said.

He called me once and my parents were with me. He asked about them and my mother could not even speak because she was shocked, said Maung, who moved to the US in 2001.

For him, the fight for democracy in Myanmar is not just a Burmese issue, but a global one that fights a crime against humanity.

In Burma, you can not go out there and express yourself freely. We lost it, she said. It is therefore important to us. We are fortunate to do so here and raise awareness where they cannot.