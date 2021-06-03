



3 June 2021, 12:45 WAT New Information 29 minutes does not pass Wia dis photos come from, Getty Images We call Wet some pictures, Child abductions for schools in northern Nigeria are on the rise Two mothers die of trauma, capable jaguda pipo kidnaps just from an Islamic School for the state of Tegina Niger in northern central Nigeria. School principal Salihu Tanko Islamiyal says the bull dies of a heart attack, until gunmen demand millions of naira before being released from prison. Mallam Abubakar Garba Alhassan says one of the women will die, will be buried on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. But the voice of the Niger state says the bull neva gets the information about the death of the parents. However, in thugs, warn me to say no to get into slavery, to go kill at the peak. Non-intimidation comes by shaking parents to tell many of the poor and unprofitable Democrat farmers raised monetary data. I know the bandits kidnap know the peak three days ago and in the state speech they say there is no policy to pay ransom for know the bandits. In the word state add say that you continue constantly to negotiate the mind for the release of the bull thought. Wia dis photos come from, Getty Images Niger State Abduction: Where is the Islamic School Going? I know the Secretary to talk about the state of Niger, Ibrahim Meatne told BBC Pidgin says he knows goment e di wia di peak dey per bush. But, we will not reveal for the sake of security reasons. And dat on safety operators at hard work to secure data trail to hijackers and rescue at bull point. Oga Garba on my part says di bandit dey tok to am and dat im don even thread with three teachers dem wey dem kidnapping along with peak mind. And in wey pain at the peak dem dey does not pass any be hia after dem dey beat bull. Many of the peak wey dey bulls under the age of four to five are not suitable for the bush. Di bandit also make sure you say the clothesline at the peak – no school pants, shoes and hijab for dia bodi. Director wey complain that most female bull peaks are small, say I’m panicking not to catch because I know the threat from know thunder dat bull go go kill know peak bull. Oga Garba wey starts crying while the BBC says I am very sad. Wia dis photos come from, SSG of Niger State Niger State Niger now a haven for bandits? From 2018 our thugs start attacking small communities – small for the state of Niger dey steals cows and food items. But the situation gets worse as thugs kidnap students from Goment Kagara High School. In the way of kidnapping they start to expose frequent attacks wey di happy for di state while di thugs start pipo bags from dia villages and take under dia homeland. State Goment later reports that Boko Haram does not raise the flag for the Kaure community And then I know the attacks do not become incessant. No week passes the attack report no show for Niger state. Goment ban on commercial engines Secretary of State Di Goment tells BBC Pidgin says he knows states are gradually banning the use of Okada bull for the state capital Ahmed Ibrahim Matane added say later, in banning the passage to the inner villages ode to the other state. Matane tok tells dis one us how in bull thugs in motorcycle use aka okada to find out that he crime. Some say that we should be the only means of transport for the area, added the department official. For all the different attacks, we say residents say they should not be used.

