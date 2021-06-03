Should smoking be banned outdoors?





or smoking cessation for outdoor hospitality is being considered by officials in Oxfordshire, in a move designed to encourage people to leave. The plans will encourage employers to promote smoke-free environments and support staff to quit smoking. Local NHS beliefs would be non-smoking while encouraging smokers who use, visit or work in the NHS to quit smoking. If implemented, it would see Oxfordshire as the first county in England to be “smoke-free” by 2025. “No smoke” is officially recognized by the government when 5% of the population or less are smokers. The Oxfordshire Tobacco Control Strategy would see the county council working with other local authorities and the NHS to sign the Local Government Tobacco Declaration and the NHS Tobacco Free Oath as a commitment to reduce tobacco use. In addition, the proposal would also see local authorities addressing the supply and demand of illicit tobacco, raising public awareness, supporting regional programs to reduce illicit tobacco, and taking measures to reduce the sale of related products. tobacco and e-cigarettes to minors Check out: Whitty: Smoking-related cancers ’caused almost entirely for benefits’ A report by Dr Adam Briggs, the public health official leading the strategy, found that smoking was the leading cause of preventable deaths in Oxfordshire, costing 120 million for the public purse each year. While 12% of Oxfordshire’s population currently smoke, the low-income people, the mentally ill, the homeless and travelers all have a higher smoking rate. Last year, data from the charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) revealed 2,132 people died from smoking-related causes in Oxfordshire between 2012 and 2017. However, activists have criticized the plans. Simon Clark, director of the Forest Smokers Lobby Group, said: “It is not the job of local councils if adults decide to smoke and if they smoke outside during working hours it is a matter for them and their employer not for the council. The story goes on With more businesses in the hospitality industry set to open in the coming weeks following a planned lifting of the blockade, Clark said the public will want local authorities to help local businesses pull away from the impact of the pandemic. He added: Reducing smoking levels to meet some idealistic goals is not a priority for most people and council policy should reflect that. Read more: Eight ways to quit smoking in 2021 what science says Look: What is COVID tall?

