ED arrests RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in money laundering fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Rajya Sabha RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with her money laundering investigation into alleged corruption in fertilizer imports by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative Ltd. (IFFCO).

Singh has been involved in the matter based on his association with a company called Jyoti Trading Corporation, Dubai, of which he is vice president. The company is a prime defendant in this case.

The ED case is based on a May 17 CBIR FIR in which the agency reserved IFFCO MD and US CEO Awasthi along with nine others, including his two sons, for alleged corruption and causing file loss by importing raw materials. of fertilizers to bounce prices from abroad.

AD Singh along with the VVIP machete case accused Rajiv Saxena is mentioned among the accused in the CBI FIR. Saxena is accused of moving money to several defendants in the AgustaWestland case in addition to Kamal Naths nephew Ratul Puri who has been charged in the case.

The agency had also conducted searches at 12 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai among others, including Awasthis’s office and residence, in connection with the case.

According to the CBI, IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited have imported large quantities of fertilizers exceeding several thousand metric tons and fertilizer raw materials from various foreign suppliers. Fertilizers are supplied to farmers by the Government of India by providing subsidies to make it affordable.

In order to deceive the Govt. of India claiming higher subsidy, these officials of IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited have imported fertilizers and raw materials through M / s. Kisan International Trading FZE in Dubai (a subsidiary of IFFCO) and other highly inflated intermediaries covering the commission provided for the accused including the then IFFCO MD & then the Indian Potash MD, which was paid / transferred by the Suppliers Overseas to officials charged through fraudulent transactions involving the accused in question, the CBI said in a statement last month.

The CBI case is based on references received from the Department of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Fertilizer Department, in addition to information developed by him against Awasthi and others mentioned in the FIR.

In addition to Awasthi, those mentioned in the FIR include Pravinder Singh Gahlaut, then MD, Indian Potash Ltd. (IPL); Amol Awasthi (son of US Awasthi), Promoter of M / s Catalyst Business Associates Pvt Ltd; Anupam Awasthi (son of US Awasthi), M / s Promoter Catalyst Business Solutions Pvt Ltd .; Vivek Gahlaut (son of Pravinder Singh Gahlaut); Pankaj Jain, Jyoti Group of Companies and Rare Earth Group, Dubai; Sanjay Jain (brother of Pankaj Jain), President of M / s. Jyoti Trading Corporation and beneficial owner of other Jyoti Group entities; Amrinder Dhari Singh, Sr. Vice President of M / s. Jyoti Trading Corporation, Dubai; Rajiv Saxena, Certified Accountant and Promoter of Midas Metal International LLC and several other companies; and Sushil Kumar Pachisia, an employee of Pankaj Jain.

In October last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also booked Awasthi and raided its offices in connection with a case of breach of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

IFFCO has been under the scrutiny of central agencies since 2011 when its then-chairman Surinder Jakhar died in mysterious circumstances on a farmhouse with his bullet-riddled body and police claiming it was a case of an accidental fire. Jakhar was the son of Congress leader Balram Jakhar.

A reference sent to the CBI and ED by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) then had allegations of irregularities in the procurement of raw material for fertilizers from several foreign countries. Awasthi was then IFFCO MD and continues to hold the post.

In 2018, the government had informed Lok Sabha that it had asked the CBI to investigate IFFCO and Awasthi for various irregularities. The latter would also be investigated for money laundering allegations, the government had said.

Indian Express reported on October 10 last year that IFFCO transactions with three companies based in Dubai, Switzerland and Singapore, were red-flagged by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) to US financial watchdog Network of Financial Crimes Enforcement (FinCEN).

In July 2014, an SAR, filed by DBTCA, recorded 14 IFFCO transactions involving transfers and remittances worth $ 18.46 million. The SAR cited negative information found in the MD and CEO of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited about possible money laundering.

On August 7, 2018, the government told Lok Sabha that the CBI had been asked to investigate complaints received between 2013 and 2017– regarding cases of corruption and irregularities against IFFCO officials, including its MoJ Awasthi and family members of his.

“The Fertilizer Department has referred various complaints related to corruption and irregularities to the IFFCO to the CBI for investigation / reporting and the same are expected,” State Fertilizer Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written response to Lok Sabha .

The cases, which the landfill ministry had asked the CBI to investigate, involved money laundering alleged by the IFFCO managing director, his sons, relatives and friends associated with the cooperative, Inderji said.

They also deal with the alleged seizure of a guest house and a luxury bungalow by Awasthi in an illegal and unlawful manner, fraudulent subsidies by opening Kisan International Trading, earning a large illegal commission on imports of raw materials and finished fertilizers thus creating huge losses in society, the minister had added.

The minister further mentioned that the issues to be investigated also include the allegation of “illegal extension of the Awasthi pension over the age of 65, increasing his remuneration and that of other functional directors, seeking favors from political parties by extending donations in a camouflaged manner in violation of the Multi-State Partnerships Act (MSCS), 2002 ”.

The cases also involve alleged government fraud by manipulating sales and seeking higher subsidies, illegally inducing kith and kin in appropriate IFFCO locations by Awasthi and misusing the cooperative’s resources and tools, he had he added.

In addition, the cases also involve alleged gross mismanagement of funds along with money laundering and fabrication of the balance sheet by IFFCO, erroneous findings in breach of established accounting practices, and fraud of stakeholders, particularly banks , by IFFCO.

Complaints also include the manipulation of the Multi-State Partnerships Act, the further manipulation of company laws and the illegal repatriation of government capital by the IFFCO Board, the minister had said.