Govt accuses WhatsApp of obtaining fraudulent consent from users on privacy policy issue

The Ministry of Information Technology has accused WhatsApp of obtaining fraudulent consent of its users by bombarding them with notices to accept its new privacy policy, according to a statement filed in Delhi High Court on Thursday.

In the oath, the ministry said that[WhatsApp has] released its digital capability to unsuspecting existing users and would like to force them to accept the updated 2021 privacy policy by igniting such notifications at regular intervals.

Affidavit, a copy of which has been viewed by Entrackr, raised an issue challenging the validity of WhatsApps privacy policy, saying it violates India’s privacy laws as set out in the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The IT ministry also said the WhatsApps game plan is to transfer the entire existing user base engaged in the updated 2021 privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection Bill (PDP) becomes law.

In the oath, the ministry asked the court to stop WhatsApp from sending notifications to its users who still do not accept the updated privacy policy.

He also prompted WhatsApp to register the frequency with which it sends such notifications along with their conversion rate, i.e., how many users have accepted the policy after seeing one of the WhatsApps notifications.

Following the government swearing in, a WhatsApp spokesman said in a statement Thursday that the platform will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks for users who still do not accept the updated privacy policy.

Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update, as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, such as communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook.[…]We will maintain this approach at least until the next PDP [Personal Data Protection] the law goes into effect, the WhatsApp spokesman added.

The draft law on personal data protection was being discussed by a joint parliamentary committee which is expected to present its report on the bill at the next session of parliament.

The governments’ declaration of confidence came in response to a WhatsApps statement filed last month in which the company said that if WhatsApps privacy policy is stopped, it would disrupt an industry that offers a wide variety of important services to users based on of similar policies.

In her oath, a copy of which has been seen by Entrackr, WhatsApp named platforms like Koo, Aarogya Setu, Ola, Microsoft, Google, BigBasket and Truecaller among others, and said that these platforms also collect similar types of personal information to provide their services.

WhatsApps’ updated privacy policy has been the subject of outrage since it was announced in January 2021. The new policy allows WhatsApp to share data between Facebook’s messaging service and other products, especially for business communications, and this has become a painful point for privacy activists, users and government alike.



The reaction then saw many users in India downloading other messaging apps like Signal and Telegram in anticipation of a difficult deadline set for May by WhatsApp for users to accept its new policy. In fact, WhatsApp even saw one temporary decline in its discharges to India.

However, on May 7, WhatsApp issued a statement saying it would not deactivate the account of users who do not accept its updated privacy policy until May 15, which was the deadline to accept the policy, and that the functionality of the applications will remain intact for Indian Users.

However, just like Entrackr had before directed, the company statement did not reveal the whole situation. In reality, WhatsApp said it would send persistent reminders to users who still do not accept the privacy policy and will eventually restrict application functionality after an unspecified time if users do not accept it.

Separately, WhatsApp also has ignorant indian government on the country’s new social media rules, which could potentially force the company to break its end-to-end encryption security, making personal messaging on the platform less secure for users worldwide.

In response to the WhatsApps lawsuit, information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that none of the measures proposed by India will affect the normal functioning of WhatsApp in any way and for ordinary users, will have no impact.

The Government of India is committed to ensuring the right to privacy for all its citizens, but at the same time it is also the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order and ensure national security, he added.