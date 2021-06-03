Nikki Haley: American Corporations Must Throw Their Hypocrisy in China, Practice What They Preach to Americans

Everyone knows the saying, “Actions speak louder than words.” We all learned it as children, and we all taught it to our children.

But somewhere along the line, the leaders of some of America’s largest companies rejected this wisdom. They have chosen to talk about a big game about social justice at home while supporting injustices abroad, especially in Communist China. “Hypocrisy” does not begin to describe it.

Look no further than the list of top sponsors for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing. circle half are American companies. Many of them, like Coca-Cola, have spent the past year talking “racial equality“and criticizing common voting rights bills like the one in Georgia. However, these companies have no problem paying $ 100 million or more for an event that will glorify one of the most tyrannical places on earth.

Communist China terrible record is in full screen. Violated the people of Tibet. It deprived Hong Kong of its freedom. makesalmost daily threats against democratic Taiwan. It covered the origins of the coronavirus, leading to the worst public health crisis in a century. And China’s leaders are to blame genocide against the Uighurs – a fact officially recognized by the United States.

Beijing there are imprisoned more than a million Uighurs, forced them into slavery, and committed heinous crimes against women AND children. Companies supporting China Winter Olympics are uncovering the genocide as they send out press releases democracy and “equity . ”

Of course, the sponsors of the Olympic Games are not the only example. They are just one of the latest. Another embarrassment is everyone’s favorite phone maker: Apple.

In America, Apple portrays itself as the company that protects privacy, supports voting rights, and fights systemic racism. In China, Apple is planning to save his user data on servers run by the Chinese government. The leaders of the company – and everyone else – are well aware that the Communist Party can access that information. I can use it to sniff dissidents, stifle debate, and further stifle the freedom of the Chinese people. Apple also reportedly benefits from China Uyghur forced labor.

The list goes on and on. Major League Baseball is deepening its ties to Chinese tyranny whilecriticizingGeorgia’s efforts to secure elections. Recentlymade a deal with a company that ishelpingThe Communist Party keeps track of – and ultimately controls – the Chinese people.

Beyond its sponsorship of the Olympics, Coca-Cola has been accused of it sugar sourced from Xinjiang , where forced Uighur work is routine. Nike is connected even in Uighur forced labor. or the latest report found that 83 large companies , many of them American, rely on Chinese slavery in their supply chains.

The same businesses are fighting efforts to hold China accountable and support its victims. Last year, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved an invoice to block imports made by Chinese slaves in Xinjiang. Apple, Nike and Coca-Cola all lobbied against him. So did the US Chamber of Commerce,the largest business lobbying group in the country.

No doubt these companies believe that giving in to Beijing’s demands is the price of doing business in China. No one disputes that. The communist authorities have been recognized bullyAmerican firms violate the fundamental rights of the people, surrender their trade secrets, and generally play by a completely different set of rules. That is why the Trump administration took concrete stepsto hold China accountable and stop its abuse of American businesses.

Once in the Chinese market, companies have no choice but to ignore Beijing orders. But they have a choice to set up stores in China in the first place, and they also have a choice to get away from China’s injustice. Instead of complaining that China “made them do it,” powerful companies can avoid it by leaving China altogether.

Companies are free to operate overseas, including in China. But CEOs need to be more aware of themselves. It is savage and shameful for them to speak fairly about social justice in America while remaining calm when it comes to the total injustice of Communist China. This is not “smart”. It is simply wrong.

Corporate America must abandon its hypocrisy and practice what it preaches. The American people must put pressure on businesses to stop enabling the genocide and oppression of Communist China.

America’s corporate executives have a choice to make: to support terrible mistakes or to do what is right. The American people will look, not listen, for the answer.

Nikki Haley was Governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2019.