Napier Barracks: Asylum seekers gain legal challenge over poor accommodation

Six asylum seekers who brought a legal case against the Home Office for unsafe and scandalous conditions at a former army barracks in Kent have won their Supreme Court challenge.

The group of men, all said to be survivors of torture and / or human trafficking, had previously taken refuge in Barracks Napier, Folkestone, and argued that conditions in the camp posed real and immediate dangers to life and ill-treatment.

The facility has been used to house hundreds of asylum seekers since last September, despite the Home Office being warned by Public Health England (PHE) that it was inadequate.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Linden ruled in favor of the men and found that the accommodation failed to meet a minimum standard and that the Home Office acted illegally when it decided the former military camp was suitable.

He said: If on the basis of Covid issues or fire safety taken in isolation, or seeing the cumulative effect of decision-making regarding and conditions in the barracks, I do not accept that accommodation there provided a standard of living which was adequate for the health of the plaintiffs.

As long as the defendant considered the accommodation to be suitable for their needs, this view was irrational.

Activists have now called for the closure of army barracks and all camp-style accommodation for asylum seekers.

During a two-day hearing in April, the men’s lawyers said accommodating asylum seekers in barracks was a violation of their human rights and could amount to false imprisonment.

Tom Hickman QC, representing four of the six men, described the camp as weak, unequipped, without personal privacy and, most fundamentally, insecure, without mental health support and only one nurse in the country.

The Interior Ministry defended the claim, saying it took reasonable steps to ensure that persons who are particularly vulnerable to serious illness or death from Covid-19 are not placed in a congregational setting.

Lisa Giovannetti QC, for the department, said she acknowledges that Napieris is unsuitable for long-term housing, but was not intended as such.

Mr Justice Linden added in his decision that while eligibility was a low standard, the Napier Barracks had failed by the time six asylum seekers were housed there.

The judge referred to the proliferation and overcrowding of Covid-19, the lack of ventilation, and the detention-like environment for men who were not intended to be detained.

He said: What is at issue here is the accommodation in which they were supposed to live voluntarily pending the determination of their asylum claims.

When this is considered, a decision that accommodation in a detention-like environment – a place enclosed by a perimeter fence filled with barbed wire, the entrance to which is made through padlocked gates guarded by uniformed security personnel – will to be suitable for their needs, begins to seem controversial

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Immigration Minister Chris Philp have both previously advocated the use of such sites, despite the Interior Ministry facing criticism over the decision.

Mariam Kemple Hardy, head of campaigns at Refugee Action, said: “This trial acquits all those who repeatedly told the government that the ruthless coercion of hundreds of refugees in crowded camps during a deadly pandemic was a game with human lives.

In his heyday, ministers found compassion in the way they treat people seeking asylum, many of whom have fled violence, persecution and torture.

NapierBarracks and all other camp-style accommodations must be booked.

Refugees need to be housed in our communities, close to the cultural, health and legal support they so desperately need.

Satbir Singh, chief executive of the Joint Immigrant Welfare Council (JCWI), added that the decision showed that the government not only disregards its own rules, but is reckless with people’s lives.

Clare Moseley, Founder of Care4Calais said: “We are pleased with this trial, which follows months of government ignoring a mountain of evidence and complaints that Napier is not only inappropriate but very damaging to vulnerable people entrusted to them. their care. It is somewhat disappointing that the evidence provided by NGOs and regulators has been ignored for so long and she has taken legal action to reach this decision.

The fact remains that Napier barracks are still in use and people are clearly at risk. We will continue the campaign to close the barracks and the people inside should be relocated to suitable accommodation as soon as possible. It was criminally shut down and Napier should be too.

And Naomi Smith, chief executive of the pro-British group Best for Britain, added: “These centers need to be closed now and the most vulnerable in our society have been provided with proper care and housing.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said: During the height of the pandemic, to ensure that asylum seekers would not be left poor, additional housing was requested in an extremely short notice.

Such accommodation provided asylum seekers with a safe and secure place to stay. During this period, our accommodation providers and subcontractors have made improvements to the site and continue to do so.

It is somewhat disappointing that this judgment was reached on a site basis prior to the apparent improvement works that occurred in difficult circumstances. Napier will continue to operate and provide safe and secure accommodation.

We will carefully consider our decision and our next steps.