China helps Afghan peace with tripartite mechanism

A woman observes the scene of an attack a day after a car bomb exploded in Herat, Afghanistan, March 13, 2021. Photo: IC

Together with Pakistan, China has shown responsibility and determination to help secure and rebuild Afghanistan after the irresponsible withdrawal of the US, Chinese experts said, as China’s State Advisor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to host the third Dialogue. Ministers through video link on Thursday.

The three foreign ministers will exchange views on peace and reconciliation issues in Afghanistan and tripartite counter-terrorism and security co-operation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news conference on Wednesday.

Since the mechanism was set up under the China initiative in 2017, three sessions have been held making this an important platform for the three countries to boost mutual trust and promote cooperation.

“The unilateral withdrawal of US and NATO troops to the critical stage of the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan has brought uncertainty to Afghanistan ‘s internal situation and regional security landscape. As neighbors, friends and partners who share not only mountains and “Common but also miserable rivers, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan aspire to maintain regional peace and stability,” Wang said.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan before 9/11, along with NATO troops.

There have been growing concerns about the security situation in Afghanistan since Biden’s announcement. Fighters on both sides, the Taliban and the Afghan government, as well as civilians have reportedly been killed in increasing numbers since early May.

Afghanistan has suffered for the past two decades and the presence of US troops there has not helped achieve any positive political outcome, analysts said, stressing that political stability in Afghanistan will become a key issue after the irresponsible departure of the US.

On Tuesday, Afghan Ambassador Javid Qaem told a news conference that China could play a major role in regional peace. The Ambassador said that Afghanistan is ready to join any sincere initiative that will help facilitate peace in Afghanistan and the region.

The current conditions for the peaceful development of Afghanistan are not so bright. There is still a lot of uncertainty. If US troops are to leave, but CIA paramilitary forces remain in place and maintain dark ties to local armed forces in Afghanistan, it would also be a time bomb for regional peace, L Xiang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy. of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Consultations and policy coordination between the three governments on the latest developments in the region are timely and vital, L said, stressing that as a responsible country, China can provide Afghanistan with a platform for negotiations and can gather resources from partners. various to support the development of the country.

The tripartite dialogue will set an example and pave the way for more regional dialogue mechanisms on Afghanistan, Zhao Gancheng, a researcher at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, told the Global Times on Thursday.

In a telephone conversation in mid-May, Wang Yi told Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghan president’s national security adviser, that China was ready to facilitate internal negotiations between the various parties in Afghanistan, including creating the conditions for negotiations in China. .

“China and Pakistan play a role in promoting peace talks and maintaining stability, which also aims to create external conditions that are conducive to a peaceful and constructive settlement within Afghanistan,” said Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations. of China University of Foreign Affairs, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

The tripartite dialogue also shows that the Afghan people have confidence in Pakistan and China, according to Li. “China and Pakistan are strategic partners of cooperation at all times, which means that the two countries are obliged to work together on important security issues in Central Asia.”

Afghanistan’s future is a major issue affecting regional security, and Afghanistan needs to advance consultations with neighboring countries in a way that is in line with its own interests and those of its neighbors, experts said.

A sustainable Afghanistan would be an oasis in the heart of Central Asia, and if Afghanistan is unstable or becomes a sanctuary for religious extremists and terrorists, it will be a security problem for all the countries around it, Li said. added that if terrorists and extremist religious forces gain a foothold in the country, it will threaten security and stability in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Tibet Autonomous Region.

The Afghanistan peace and reconciliation process needs cooperation between countries not only China and Pakistan, Zhao said, stressing that the Afghanistan issue will also be an important agenda for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In early May, Wang Yi highlighted the contribution of Central Asian countries to the Afghan issue during talks with the foreign ministers of the countries, including Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, who came to China to attend the China + Central Asia Foreign Ministers Meeting ( C + C5) in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province.

Wang Yi said that as Afghanistan’s close neighbors, the Central Asian countries should make the right contribution to the final settlement of the Afghan issue, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization should also play its role in long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.