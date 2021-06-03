Thousands of Congolese have fled Goma for fear of deadly lava and gas

T HEY GRABBED blankets, clothes and mattresses and rushed from their homes at dawn on May 27th. In the tens of thousands, they came out of the city of Goma, in eastern Congo, terrified of what his volcano could do next. Some fled east toward the border with Rwanda (see map). The others rushed west to the Congolese town of Sake, about 20 miles[20 km]away, blocking the dirt road from Goma with motorbikes, cars, and pedestrians. Hundreds of people rushed to Gomas port to collect boats heading to Bukavu, a town on the southern shore of Lake Kivu.

It was the second massive flight since the molten lava began to erupt from a crack on the side of Mount Nyiragongo on May 22nd. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Goma, where lava flattened districts on the northern outskirts but stopped far from the center (and only spared the airport). About 32 people have been killed and about 3,500 homes destroyed. However things can get much worse.

On May 27, the interim governor of North Kivu, the province that includes Goma, ordered the immediate evacuation of some 600,000 people downtown (perhaps another 1.5 million live in other parts of Goma, and many did not expect to be said to leave). Magma was discovered beneath the city center and beneath the wide, deep Kivu Lake. An explosion on the ground or under the lake can not be ruled out, and it can happen very quickly and without warning, said the governor, Constant Ndima.

The tire has experienced more than 400 earthquakes since the May 22 explosion. One was large enough to collapse a two-story building. A deep crack has opened in the road near Gomas main hospital. Residents fear that, if there is another eruption, lava could come out of this crack, including the city center. An even more deadly danger is the prospect of a lake eruption, caused by earthquakes and volcanic activity. Dissolved carbon dioxide would explode from the deep waters of the lakes, sending perhaps a tsunami-like wave over the city. Worse, it could form a deadly gas cloud. A large volume of carbon dioxide can suffocate everyone in Goma and Gisenyi, a lakeside town in Rwanda, just across the border. Lymphatic eruptions are rare but tend to be fatal. The latest, in Cameroon in 1986, killed more than 1,700 people, some up to 25km from the lake. If the lava that is believed to gurgle under Lake Kivu raised its temperature by more than one degree Celsius, there could be an inversion, or limn eruption. The number of earthquakes in the area has been decreasing, but the big ones are still shaking the city. The pressure is still under construction, there is potential for a magma intrusion into the lake, says Adalbert Muhindo, a volcanologist. This may cause a limnic eruption, but it may be on a smaller scale. Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist who monitors Nyiragongo, has told people in the area to report anything strange, such as a lake discoloration, rising lake temperature or bubbles inside the lake. These, along with the smell of rotten eggs given by sulfur dioxide, are warning signs. The explosion on May 22 surprised the residents of Goma. This, in part, may have to do with the fact that observation of the city volcano has barely received money since October 2020, when the World Bank financing cycle ended. The bank decided not to cough again when it turned out that many of the employees on the observers’ payroll were not working there. Since funding stopped, many of the staff who actually monitor the volcano have also not been paid; some have stopped appearing.

Magma or militants

For some who have left Goma, it was not the first time. Clashes rebel groups have terrorized Eastern Congo for over 25 years. In total, about 5 million Congolese have been displaced, mainly due to the conflict. Many of the inhabitants of Goma fled from the surrounding villages rested by armed men. They are accustomed to grabbing a handful of wealth and rushing out overnight.

In Sake food is scarce and life is bleak. Conditions here are terrible, but I’m afraid to go back, says Ange Rusangiza, whose house was destroyed. She has been sleeping on the floor of an unfinished building. According to UNICEF , ten suspected cases of cholera have been recorded in Sake, fueling fears of an outbreak.

Many Goma residents have stood firm, hoping for the best. Yes, if the lake explodes, I will die, but I do not think it will happen, says Eddygar Shombo. He lived through an eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in 2002, when lava engulfed parts of the city. Many people were killed and more than 120,000 were left homeless. But like many others, Mr. Shombo fears that if he escapes, his home will be looted. I have everything here, I can not leave, he says.