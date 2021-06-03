Antigua prefers Mehul Choksi to be repatriated directly to India from Dominica: Report | Latest India News





The Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda reportedly prefers fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in a major bank fraud, to be repatriated directly to India from Dominica, where he is currently in custody. Local island nation media reported that the “Choksi affair” was apparently one of the agenda items discussed during a cabinet meeting chaired by Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne and attended by all of his ministers. Read also: Mehul Choksi line sparks political storm in Antigua, PM Browne responds Fugitive diamond Mehul Choksi was reported missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he had been staying since 2018 as a national, but was recently found in Dominica. Now, the issue of Mehul Choksi’s repatriation has sparked a political storm in the Caribbean island nations. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has accused his country’s opposition party – the United Progressive Party (UPP) – of backing the fugitive businessman in order to secure its campaign funds. Denying the involvement of his governments in the disappearance of Choksis, Browne claimed that UPP was funded by the Indian-born businessman. On the other hand, UPP accused Browne of disrespecting the law and the constitutional and legal protection of Choksis in Antigua. Read also: Dominican court denies bail to Choksi to hear illegal entry charges on June 14 Citing Antigua media, the PTI news agency reported Thursday that the Gaston Browne-led cabinet meeting has decided that law enforcement officials will continue to gather information on the circumstances of Choksi’s “departure” from Antigua. “The preference of the Antigua and Barbuda Cabinet is for Choksi to be repatriated to India from Dominica,” the Cabinet minutes said. A Dominica high court is currently hearing a request from the Habeas Corpus filed on behalf of Choksi challenging his “illegal detention” in Dominica, where he was taken into custody for illegal entry after a possible romantic escape with him his rumored girlfriend. His lawyers claimed he had been abducted by Jolly Harbor in Antigua by police officers who looked like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica in a boat. Earlier in the day, a magistrate court in Dominica denied bail to Mehul Choksi after the government prosecutor argued he was facing 11 violations in India and posed a flight hazard. Meanwhile, India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that all efforts would continue to bring Mehul Choksi back and that the country remains steadfast in its determination for all fugitives to return.

