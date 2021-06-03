Bride in India dies in marriage, then sister marries groom: ‘weird’





In a series of unfortunate events, a groom married his bride’s sister after she collapsed and died more in the marriage ceremony. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh, India, when a woman named Surabhi and named Mangesh Kumarwere tied the Hindu Hindu ceremony on May 27,Times of India reported. During the jama’ah, the exchange of wreaths by the bride and groom at an Indian wedding, Surabhi collapsed and a doctor was called to treat her after she suffered a heart attack,Reported news 18. After the doctor declared the bride dead, the bride’s families and the groom accepted the bride’s marriage, Nisha, by marrying the groom. In India, most marriages are regulated, about 90%. Radha Patel, founder of a dating site in South AsiaSingle for Shaadi, said it was likely that families would arrange for the sister to marry the woman because “they wanted to keep her in the family”. Patel said her mother was in a similar situation when her aunt died in childbirth and had an idea for her mother to marry her brother-in-law. “So much vetting is done in line with families in marriages and it is natural for families to want to stay together,” Patel said. Her mother was unmarried and young, but her parents accepted her denial of the idea. In the case of Uttar Pradesh’s wedding, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony as Surabhis’s body was laid to rest in another room. It was a strange situation as my younger sister’s wedding took place while the lifeless body of my other sister was lying in another room, Saurabh, Surabhis brother, told theTimes of India. Netflix:‘Indian Matchmaking’ raises questions about arranged marriage Rare and deadly:‘Black fungus’ infection found in many COVID-19 patients in India “We have never witnessed such mixed emotions, Surabhis’s uncle, Ajab Singhtold News 18. The grief over her death and the happiness of the wedding has not yet subsided.” Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @ Coastalasha.Email: [email protected]

