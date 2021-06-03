



Government employees in Pakistan’s Sindh province will keep their salaries starting next month if they refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Sindh Prime Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered the finance ministry to stop paying unvaccinated workers as cases continue to rise in the southeastern province. “Any government employee who is not vaccinated should have their salary cut from July,” Shah said Thursday. Teachers in Sindh province will also be required to receive their vaccines as soon as the province plans to reopen all of its educational institutions starting June 7th. Ahead of the school openings, the provincial government has set June 5 as the deadline to get all teachers in Sindh. vaccinated. The third wave of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has begun to linger after weeks of severe restrictions, but Sindh, the second most populous province, has continued to report the highest cases in the country since the pandemic began. On Thursday, the province reported 1,041 new cases and 22 deaths. The first cases of the delta variant, which was first found in India, were also recently discovered in Sindh. As vaccine publication in Pakistan has finally begun to grow, with more than 200,000 doses administered most days, the country has fully vaccinated approximately 1.1 percent of its 200 million population. The poorest Pakistanis have also been presented with greater barriers to getting their blows. For example, the country requires citizens to have a cell phone in order to register for a vaccination appointment. Most of the country’s vaccine centers are also located in large cities, which makes it difficult for those living in rural areas to get to a vaccine center. Liaquat Ali Sahi, secretary general of a labor union at the Central Bank of Pakistan, told France24 that instead of threatening to withhold wages, officials should focus on expanding access to vaccines. “This is a strange order, as people are very willing and willing to be vaccinated,” said Sahi, who has been vaccinated. “Instead the government should … set up more vaccination centers, especially in rural areas.” According to the Sindh Department of Health, more than 1.5 million people have been vaccinated. Pakistan National Command and Operations Center expects seventy million people to receive their vaccines by the end of this year, but stressed that everyone will have to play a role in achieving those figures. This week, Pakistan opened vaccine acceptance for all adults 19 and older after it began using the Chinese-made CanSino COVID-19 vaccine produced locally. Vaccines were initially limited to those aged 30 or older. Newsweek, in partnership with NewsGuard, is committed to providing accurate and verifiable vaccine and health information. With the addition of the NewsGuard HealthGuard browser, users can verify whether a website is a reliable source of health information. Visit Newsweek VaxFacts website to learn more and download the HealthGuard browser add-on.

