Pension reform in France can not continue as planned – Macron





PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension reform could not proceed as planned on the eve of the COVID-19 crisis, he said on Thursday, drawing on one of the signature reforms he promised to postpone. when he came to the office Photograph Photograph: Two seniors walking at the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice, France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard “I do not think the reform as originally envisaged could continue as such,” Macron told reporters. It was very ambitious and extremely complex and therefore created anxiety, we have to admit that. Doing so now means ignoring the fact that there are already a lot of worries. France’s costly and complex pension system reform was one of the main promises of the Macrons campaign ahead of the 2017 election of former investment bankers. With the new presidential election expected in Spring 2022, Macron had to decide whether to risk advancing polarizing reform, or make a re-election effort with a new plan. When the details of the reform were revealed, it sparked a wave of strikes and protests by unions that brought Paris’s public transport network to a virtual halt for weeks. In mid-March 2020, at the start of the Covid epidemic, Macron put forward his entire central government reform plan, including pension reform. After the first blockage of the virus in the spring of 2020, the government said talks with unions about pension reform would be postponed until 2021 to focus on economic recovery. Postponing reform until after the 2022 presidential election may allay the concerns of the union and voters, but risks undermining Macron’s credibility as an economic reformer. The reform plan here included raising the retirement age by two years to 64, replacing dozens of sector-specific regimes with a universal point-based system, and removing legacy regimes in state-owned railways, enterprises, and other industries where some workers have entitled to retire with full pension before the average retirement age of 62 years. Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Edited by Christian Lowe

