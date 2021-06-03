International
After Italy, Japan is now selling its abandoned homes, Japan
We have heard of Italy selling its abandoned house at dizzyingly low prices. Now even Japan has joined Italy and is selling nearly eight million abandoned homes! Such abandoned houses are called
akiya, and are mainly available in the rural regions of the country. With such a scheme, the government hopes to revive these regions across the country.
More on akija?
Akiya in English it means an empty house in a small town or village. People usually do not want to settle in these abandoned houses and real estate agents have also largely given up on trying to sell these properties. This situation is also an indication of the rapid population decline in Japan.
These houses are generally quite old and have remained empty for a long time. Thus, making a akiya livable may require an investment so the local government provides subsidies for the renovation of an akiya when someone decides to buy these long abandoned properties.
How to benefit?
Well, these Japanese houses are not free; however, local governments will assist buyers in renovation grants by providing subsidies for both purchases and childcare for families who are willing to buy and move.
Given the pandemic, it is easier for people to work remotely. Fujikawaguchiko, a beautiful Japanese city perched at the foot of Mount Fuji has witnessed a number of young families moving there, especially considering that most people are working from home.
However, those who buy one
akija will need to be prepared to spend a little more than Italys INR 80 homes. “According to local media, making your akiya livable may require an investment.”
picture credit
