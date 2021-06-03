Maharashtra prepares 5-level unlock plan: Thane at level 1, Mumbai 2, No change in local train rules | Latest India News





The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a five-tier unlock plan in which the reopening process will begin in the state for which the order has not yet been issued. The degree of unlocking will vary from circle to circle starting from level 1 to level 5 level 1 being the one that allows maximum relaxation. The five-level unblocking plan has been prepared taking into account the positivity rate of Covid-19, the district medical infrastructure, officials said. While 18 districts with less than five percent of Covid positivity, including Thane, fall to level one, Mumbai is at level two. These 18 districts are likely to see a full unblocking by June 4th. “We have prepared a 5-level unlock plan for the state based on the degree of positivity and the status of occupying oxygen beds in the districts. The districts with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions,” said Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar. . Following the minister’s announcement, the Maharashtra government clarified that a proposal is being considered to categorize districts and cities based on the degree of positivity and the degree of use of oxygen beds. The lists of districts that fall below these five levels will be reviewed weekly for further changes that districts may move up and down based on their Covid-19 numbers. Level 1 districts will be allowed to be unlocked almost completely with the reopening of restaurants, shopping malls, shops and public places. Offices, gyms will also be allowed to resume work. Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Parbhani and Thane fall below the preliminary list of level 1 districts. Level 2 districts will be partially reopened with gyms, salons, beauty salons that operate with 50 percent utilization. But Section 144 will remain imposed in districts falling below level 2. Districts falling below levels 3, 4 and 5 will see the removal of restricted restrictions. Restrictions like blockade across Maharashtra were imposed in April during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic. Because of these limitations, the Covid-19 situation of the state most affected in both the first and second wave of the pandemic became stable in recent weeks. Thane, for example, recorded 568 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 5,18,831. Mumbai on Wednesday reported less than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the daily number of Maharashtra has dropped to around 15,000.

