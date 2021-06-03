Africa is not ready for the third wave of the coronavirus: WHO





Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Struck by a new surge in infections and vaccine distribution at an imminent slowdown, Africa is unprepared to face a third wave of pandemics, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday. “Many African hospitals and clinics are still far from ready to cope with a large increase in critically ill patients,” warned the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti. “The threat of a third wave in Africa is real and growing,” she added at a virtual conference. Africa has officially registered over 4.8 million cases and 130,000 deaths, according to the WHO, representing 2.9 percent of global cases and 3.7 percent of deaths. According to a study conducted by the organization in May, essential health facilities and staff required to manage patients with COVID-19 critical illness are extremely inadequate in many African countries. Of the 23 countries surveyed, most had less than one intensive care unit bed per 100,000 inhabitants and only a third had a mechanical ventilator. By comparison, countries like Germany and the United States have more than 25 beds per 100,000 people. “Treatment is the last line of defense against this virus and we cannot allow it to break down,” Moeti stressed, demanding better equipment for hospital and medical staff. In recent weeks, the continent has seen an increase in infections. South Africa, officially the most affected country on the continent, has tightened health restrictions and now has more than 1.6 million cases and 56,439 deaths. In Uganda, the number of cases has increased 131 percent in a week with school outbreaks and an increase in cases among health workers. The UN health agency on Thursday said it had discovered an increase at the end of last month in coronavirus cases in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Angola and Namibia are also seeing a resurgence. At the same time, the continent is facing a shortage of vaccines and shipments are almost at a standstill in Africa, according to the WHO, which hopes for new shipments in the coming months through the Covax international scheme, including a promise of 80 million doses from the United States. United. Only 2 percent of Africans have so far received at least one vaccine, while 24 percent of the world’s population has now been vaccinated. Six countries have not started the breach of innocence, four of which are in Africa: Tanzania, Burundi, Chad and Eritrea. WHO warns of new COVID surge in Africa 2021 AFP citation: Africa not ready for third wave of imminent coronavirus: WHO (2021, June 3) Retrieved June 3, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-africa-ready-imminent-coronavirus.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







