Govt accuses WhatsApp, Prosus buys Stack Overflow

Earlier today, the Indian government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in Delhi in which it accused WhatsApp of defrauding its users of accepting its updated privacy policy. WhatsApp said the privacy of its users remains its highest priority.

WhatsApp is deceiving users, the government claims in court

The government claimed today before the Delhi Supreme Court that WhatsApp is tricking millions of its users into accepting its controversial new privacy policy update through press releases.

In an additional counter-oath filed in the high court, the government claimed the messaging application was satisfaction with anti-user practices obtaining fraud consent for its updated privacy policy. She asked the court to stop the messaging app to do so.

The government claimed that WhatsApps plan was that get its entire user base in India accept its updated privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection Bill becomes law. India is WhatsApps’s largest market with around 530 million users, according to data the government shared when announcing new IT rules in February.

Catch quickly: Last week, WhatsApp told the government it would not restrict the functionality of its messaging app to Indian users who refuse to update its privacy policy until the country’s proposed protection law comes into force. data. The company had claimed that most of its users had accepted the new policy and said it would continue to disappoint those who had not liked it.

This after the government had asked the Facebook-owned company to withdraw its new privacy policy or face legal action. She said the policy was discriminatory for users in India as they could not choose it, unlike users in Europe.

Policy change: WhatsApp also seems to have made changes to its FAQs, stating that it currently has “there are no plans for these alerts to become persistent and limit the functionality of the application”. Previously, she had outlined a plan to send continuous reminders to users and to limit the functionality of the application over time. WhatsApp had delayed updating its privacy policy from February 8 to May 15 following outrage from users. Read our explanatory note here.

“We reiterate that we have already responded to the Government of India and assured them that user privacy remains our highest priority. We will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks. Instead, we will “We continue to remind users from time to time about the update, as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, such as communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook,” a WhatsApp spokesman said.

Lawsuit against IT rules: Last week, WhatsApp had also filed a rare lawsuit against the government over the traceability requirement in the new IT rules, which it says would force it to compromise the privacy of its users and lead to massive government surveillance. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed the government did not intend to violate the privacy of individuals. Read our explanatory note on government rules and WhatsApp argument against them.

WHEREAS, WhatsApp is also facing an antitrust investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after the regulator found that the update may have violated the provisions of the Competition Act for abuse of dominance.

Prosus makes $ 1.8 billion bet on Stack Overflow

Naspers’s Dutch technology investment subsidiary Prosus is buying Stack Overflow, an online community for developers and technologists, for about $ 1.8 billion.

Founded in 2008, Stack Overflow is one of the 50 most popular websites in the world. It started as a website for questions and answers for programmers and has since added an offer for knowledge management and collaboration Software as a Service (SaaS) called ‘Stack Overflow for Teams’.

India makes up the bulk of the traffic the website, which the company says, receives more than 100 million unique visitors each month.

“There is a new question being asked on Stack Overflow every 14 seconds. Over 85% of its learning-focused community visits the platform every week to access more than 52 million questions and answers,” Prosus said in a statement. .

What is the plan? “Stack Overflow will continue to operate independently, with the same team. Do not expect to see major changes or difficult synergies,” he said. co-founder Joel Spolsky.



The deal will help accelerate the company’s growth ambitions and help it reach a wider community, while also allowing it to scale the Teams product. Prosius said it plans to position itself Stack Overflow at the center of product and technology development within leading enterprises worldwide.

“Once this acquisition is completed, we will have more resources and support to increase our public platform and paid products. This may seem like a faster and stronger international expansion, M&A opportunities and deeper partnerships like in Stack Overflow as well as within Stack Overflow for Teams, “he said CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar.

Investors: Stack Overflow had raised a total of $ 153 million from a host of investors including Singapore’s GIC, Andreessen Horowitz, the Enterprise Index, Spark Capital, Union Square Ventures and Silver Lake Waterman to date. (Discovery: Times Bridge, the global investment and partnership arm of The Times of India Group, which owns ETtech, is an investor in Stack Overflow and also has a strategic partnership with the firm)

Edtech and Prosus portfolios: Stack Overflow is Prosus’ first full acquisition, though it has stakes in several online education companies, including Indian giant edtech By Byju and executive education firm Erudltus, Of Poland I guess, and America Udemy, Codecademy, Skillsoft and SoloLearn.

This new deal requires the company’s total investment in the sector more than $ 3 billion, Told Prosus CEO for edtech and food Larry Illg Bloomberg.

Facebook opens new business tools for WhatsApp, Instagram

Helping small businesses to interact with customers across the family of Facebook apps including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger was the main theme in the social networking giant annual F8 developer conference held practically on Wednesday.

Here are some of the key announcements:

Facebook is opening the Messenger API for Instagram for all developers in a phased way, enabling brands to offer messaging experiences in the photo and video sharing app. It was first introduced in beta last October to 30 developers and 700 brands.

It also announced an improved WhatsApp business API with faster boarding, new interactive messaging features and support for more types of business messaging. More than 175 million people send a business account on WhatsApp every day, the company said.

A new one Login Connect with Messenger tipar do allow customers to select messages directly with businesses from the Facebook login stream.

Facebook do soon add third-party applications to its business suite, which helps firms manage their business on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. The company said it will allow developers to apply for early access in the coming months and that the feature will be offered through it Extending Business on Facebook platform

Facebook new skills envisaged for its augmented reality (AR) software ‘Spark AR Studio‘, which will help creators build shared AR experiences for video calling through multiple call participants on Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Portal. More than 600,000 creators from 190 countries have published over two million AR effects on Facebook and Instagram, the company said.



The company also announced a $ 250,000 Donation to Tech Girls, a global nonprofit organization focused on diversity, equality, and inclusion through the building of job search skills and resources for women.

PyTorch, an open source framework for learning the machine created by Facebook AI researchers in 2016, will now be predefined frame for building all its models of artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will allow the firm to share its work as an open source PyTorch library and learn from the advances made by thousands of PyTorch developers around the world, the company said.

Manufacturers of electronics and smartphones resume production as cases fall

Leading consumer electronics firms and smartphone firms are resuming or increasing production this week, more than two weeks after they shut down plants or cut production for the domestic market amid an increase in Covid infections.

Companies that have either resumed production or are preparing to do so include LG, Samsung, Godrej Appliance, Haier, Vivo, Oppo, Bosch, Siemens and Panasonic. Firms expect sales to normalize within a week, driven by closed demand, industry executives told ET.

Manufacturing activity of India slowed to a minimum of 10 months in May due to the second wave, according to a recent study. While factories were allowed to operate in some states with restrictions, retail stores in 85-90% of markets were closed and e-commerce companies were limited to offering only the essentials, which had forced manufacturers to slow production, said industry executives.

Google lifts ban on ads on crypto wallets in US

Google is about to lift a three-year ban on cryptocurrency wallets in the US This will allow them to display ads from August 3, reports Bloomberg.

RECAPITULATION: Google had stopped him all ads related to cryptocurrencies in March 2018, following a similar move by Facebook. A few months later, she regulated cryptocurrency exchanges are allowed to Buy Ads in US and Japan |

Certified by Google: Companies looking to display ads will need to be certified by the search giant, for which they must register with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a money services business, and at least a state as a transmitter of money, and comply with all legal requirements.

Google tha se all previous cryptocurrency exchange certificates will be revoked on 3 August , and advertisers must request new certification through an application form that will be published July 8th .

What is still forbidden? Advertisements for initial coin offerings, protocols and DeFi trading services that collect or compare issuers of cryptocurrencies or similar products.