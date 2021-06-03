Record number of doctors and nurses working in the NHS in England





For the third month, there is a record number of NHS doctors and nurses working in England according to the latest statistics published today (Thursday 3 June). Provisional figures show that as of March 2021, there are a total of 124,078 physicians and 304,542 nurses working in the NHS. Compared to the same time last year, there are over 5,600 more doctors and over 10,800 more nurses working in the NHS. There are also a record number of hospital and community health personnel in general (1,197,747). Secretary of Health and Social Welfare Matt Hancock said: It is extremely encouraging to see that the number of doctors and nurses has peaked again, with over 124,000 doctors and 304,000 nurses working in the NHS. Our expanding NHS workforce will help provide safe care for patients and continue the success of the vaccination program as we work to address backlogs and build better . I want to thank all the health and social care staff across the country for their outstanding work and commitment over the past year. The government is committed to providing 50,000 more NHS nurses by the end of this Parliament. The latest NHS People plan, published in July 2020, is about ensuring that we have put in place the right measures to support and increase the workforce. It establishes the well-being of NHS staff with a new recruitment, retention and support package. It provides practical welfare support such as safe spaces to rest and heal, welfare caregivers and support to keep staff physically safe and healthy. We recognize the tremendous pressure this pandemic has exerted on all of our staff. To support their well-being, we invested $ 30 million in mental health and occupational health support last year, and another $ 37 million this year for mental health centers, a helpline and a text support service. 7. There has also been a 34% increase in applicants to study nursing this year, and all qualified nursing students, midwives and health allies will benefit from a non-refundable government grant, worth at least 5,000 a year. Background information Today, NHS Digital has published its own NHS monthly workforce data for February 2021, with provisional figures for March. As of January 2021, NHS Digital introduced a provisional portion of the monthly publication of NHS workforce statistics containing an early view of the figures one month ahead of them throughout the rest of the release. Today, NHS Digital also released its own Quarterly NHS job vacancy data for March. The data show: job vacancies have fallen by over 12,200 since last year

there are over 1,400 vacancies in nursing and midwifery than last year

there are over 1700 vacancies for doctors than last year

number of doctors, nurses and vacancies refer to equivalent full-time roles (FTE)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos