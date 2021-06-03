Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The last:

The head of Japan’s Olympic Games organizing committee on Thursday ruled out another suspension of the Games, despite deep concern over the hope of thousands of athletes and officials arriving during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Already pushed back last year at the cost of an additional $ 3.5 billion US, a scaled-down version of the Games, with no foreign spectators, will launch on July 23rd.

But with a slow distribution of vaccines, Tokyo and nine other regions under a state of emergency, and the growing number of severe coronavirus cases, most Japanese oppose holding the Olympics.

Illustrating public anxiety, residents at a training ground, Ota City, were outraged by a decision to make preferential vaccinations for staff attending soft Australian players, according to local media reports.

However, organizing committee chairman Seiko Hashimoto opposed the darkness, telling Nikkan Sports: “We can not be pushed back.”

‘Bubble situation’

Hashimoto, who competed in seven Summer and Winter Olympics as a cyclist and skater, told the BBC that while the Japanese were clearly concerned, they needed to make sure a “bubble situation” was being carefully constructed.

“I believe the chance of these Games continuing is 100 percent that we will do that,” she said. “One thing the organizing committee does and promises to all the athletes out there is that we will protect and safeguard their health.”

The nation’s top medical adviser said Thursday that instruction on public health, including his own, was not reaching the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the helm of the event.

“We are now considering where to give our advice,” Shigeru Omi told lawmakers. “If they want to keep [the Games]”It is our job to tell them what the risks are.”

Although Olympic advertisements are scattered around Tokyo, it is far from the usual noise, with many unsure sponsors on how to proceed with the events. Thousands of volunteers have also left, public broadcaster NHK said this week.

Hashimoto acknowledged the sadness that there were no outside spectators at an event that is normally a major global party.

“It’s a one-time opportunity for them [athletes]”They can compete in the Games,” she told the BBC.

What is happening all over Canada

Ontario will not reopen schools this spring:

Ontario has opted for the reopening of private tutoring schools this spring, citing a lack of consensus among experts and concerns about options. 2:00 p.m.

As of 11:35 p.m. ET, Canada had reported 1,386,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 28,455 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,628. More than 24.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine observer.

Quebec on Thursday reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

Ontario on Thursday announced 870 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths. In an update, the province reported that 729 people were hospitalized, including 546 people who were in the ICU due to COVID-19. The update came a day after Prime Minister Doug Ford confirmed that students would not return to teach in the classroom this academic year.

In the north, Nunavut again reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Health officials at Yukon AND Northwestern territories had not yet provided any updated details for the day.

In Atlantic Canada on Wednesday, health officials at bothNewfoundland and LabradorANDNew Scotlandreported 17 new cases of COVID-19. Nova Scotia, which began its reopening this week, also reported two additional deaths.

New Brunswickreported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and there were no new cases reported inPrince Edward Island.

In the Prairie provinces,Manitobareported 267 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

Manitoba health officials said they will boost vaccination efforts as the number of people getting their first stroke begins to rise. The vans will be used as mobile clinics in some areas and community clinics will be located in areas where vaccine reluctance is high, they said. In some rural areas south of Winnipeg, vaccination rates are less than half the provincial average.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and an additional death.

INAlberta, health officials reported 410 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

INBritish Columbia, health officials reported less than 200 cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

What is happening around the world

A nurse tests another nurse for COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday. (Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)

As of early Thursday morning, Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 case tracking instrument showed more than 171.7 million cases had been reported worldwide. According to the database, the reported number of global deaths was at more than 3.6 million.

INAmericas,the lack of effective political leadership has hampered efforts to stem the pandemic in Latin America, where infections are on the rise again dangerous, the Pan American Health Organization has said.

Violent protests erupted in several cities in Brazil as President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the nation, just days after protesters took to the streets to address his pandemic.

WATCH | Africa aims for vaccine safety amid few COVID-19 shots:

A new political commitment is emerging in African countries to end dependence on foreign suppliers for its vaccine needs, says Dr Richard Mihigo, vaccine coordinator for the World Health Organization in Africa. (AP Photo / Samuel Habitat) 0:54

INAfrica,The head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that he expects an update in the coming days from the US Food and Drug Administration on plant contamination issues that have delayed millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in it. all the world.

CDC Africa Director John Nkengasong said he was in contact earlier Thursday with J&J officials and they told him a visit by FDA regulators and an announcement about the BioSolutions Emergency plant in Baltimore was postponed from Wednesday to Friday .

The FDA shut down the Emergent BioSolutions plant, known as Bayview, in mid-April after contaminating and destroying about 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine earlier this year. BioSolutions Emergency is one of the leading contractors making J&J doses and the move by US regulators has led to supply chain problems in Europe and Africa.

IN Middle East, Bahrain has begun offering a boost to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for some people, six months after they received two shots of China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The vaccine mix comes as the Mediterranean island nation struggles through its worst wave of the virus, despite being one of the world’s leading countries in per capita inoculations.

The BeAware government app allows those living in Bahrain to register for Pfizer boosts or Sinopharm hits. However, the government now recommends that people over 50, obese people and people with weakened immune systems take the Pfizer stroke regardless of whether they have previously taken Sinopharm.

The Bahraini government and health officials, as well as its embassies abroad, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday from The Associated Press. Officials at Sinopharm could not be reached immediately.

INEurope, European Union governments have agreed to add Japan to a small list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel while holding until at least mid-June for British tourists.

People checked their temperature while in line for the West End performance of The Show Must Go On at the Palace Theater in London on Wednesday. (Henry Nicholls / Reuters)

INAsia-Pacificregion, Australia’s second most populous state reported its lowest increase in new cases in more than a week on Thursday, a day after a premature blockade in Melbourne was extended for another week.

