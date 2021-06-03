Egypt used Gaza ceasefire to improve its situation in Washington | Abdel Fattah el-Sisi News

As the first Israeli missile landed in the besieged Gaza Strip, marking the start of an 11-day military offensive, Egypt saw an extraordinary opportunity to assert itself politically in the region and, as many analysts say, to prove itself before the administration. new US.

US President Joe Biden thanked Egypt for its successful diplomacy in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the group that rules Gaza.

The Egyptian regime wants to illustrate the Biden administration that they can still handle the Palestinian dossier and that they are willing to follow US instructions in this regard, Alaa Tartir, policy adviser in Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network, told Al Xhezira.

Washington’s support for Egypt comes as it is one of the few countries in the region to engage with both Israel and Hamas.

Egyptian diplomats engaged in a multitude of diplomatic visits that eventually helped secure a ceasefire after the Israeli bombing campaign killed 253 Palestinians, strengthening its regional role. The Gulf State of Qatar also played a role in the ceasefire.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received his Israeli counterpart in Cairo on Sunday to build a more permanent ceasefire. Later, the country’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel visited Israel and then traveled to Gaza to meet with Hamas leaders the first visit since 2017.

The Egypts ’efforts came as a surprise to some, given that the country which allies itself with Saudi Arabia and the UAE has spent most of the last eight years seeking closer ties with Israel.

Egypt and Israel sign a peace treaty after the 1967 war and share the same contempt for Hamas, which Cairo accused of being a representative of the Muslim Brotherhood. Cairo sees the Palestinian group as a threat to the security and stability of Egypt.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to power after Egypt overthrew the first democratically elected Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Morsi in a military coup in 2013.

An extraordinary opportunity for al-Sisi

Egypt closed the Gaza border crossing with Palestinian territory in 2007 when Hamas took control after the election. But despite the complex relationship between Egypt and Hamas, Cairo is now trying to use its relationship with the group to improve its position in Washington, Mouin Rabbani, co-editor of Jadaliyya, told Al Jazeera.

It also means that Egypt is now actively engaged in efforts to prevent a new confrontation, complete a prisoner exchange and play a central role in further agreements reached, Rabbani said.

In addition to re-establishing ties with Washington, mediating peace between Israel and Hamas was an extraordinary opportunity for al-Sisi to present a distraction from other regional issues.

At the same time, he was able to divert attention from his mistreatment of the Ethiopian Nile River crisis and rise to a status of regional importance, Mohamed Elmasry, associate professor of media and cultural studies at the Institute of Culture, told Al Jazeera. Doha for Science Studies.

During the recent Israeli attack on Gaza, Biden was attacked by Republicans and Democrats as they claimed that Israel had the right to self-defense and the subsequent call of both sides to cease fighting.

In the face of growing opposition, the Biden administration had to outsource the mediation of the latest ceasefire to a regional actor, Tartir said.

Egypt accepted the task to please the Biden administration, he added. The US instructed and Egypt implemented.

He also worked as such for the US after refusing to communicate or engage otherwise with the Palestinian government or organizations in the Gaza Strip, Rabbani noted.

The US, along with the European Union, has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Thus, Egypt was delegated to connect with them [Israel] to reach a ceasefire, said Rabbani from Jadaliyya.

Following the ceasefire, the new US administration is ready to deal with al-Sisi, whom former US President Donald Trump called his favorite dictator. Biden had previously said he would no longer have empty controls on al-Sisi, whom he had ousted since taking office in January.

A convoy of aid trucks loaded with supplies sent by the Long Long Egypt Fund were spotted at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip [Reuters]

Biden sent his top diplomat Antony Blinken to Egypt, during which the US Secretary of State called Egypt an effective partner in dealing with the recent escalation.

This, however, is hardly an unprecedented development, Rabbani noted.

Under al-Sisi, Egypt has played similar roles, such as the 2014 Israeli attack on Gaza. He has also acted as a mediator in various cases in the past.

Sarah Yerkes, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Egypt is the most natural mediator of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Although Egypt is trying to assert its role in the regions, it is also making itself necessary in this way as the only country that can successfully mediate a ceasefire, Yerkes told Al Jazeera.

Doomed ceasefire to fail

The Israeli bombing destroyed 1,500 homes, forcing tens of thousands of Palestinians to take refuge in United Nations-run schools.

About 74 public buildings, including local municipalities, were also destroyed, according to figures released by the intelligence ministry run by Hamas rulers.

Palestinian officials have set the reconstruction costs from Israeli attacks in Gaza at tens of millions of dollars.

Like several other countries that have pledged millions of dollars in aid, al-Sisi pledged $ 500 million to rebuild Gaza. His government sent an aid convoy supplied with relief supplies and reopened the Rafah border crossing.

Blinken also promised his countries’ help in rebuilding Gaza but stressed that aid should not benefit from Hamas. His comments prompted Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas’ political wing, to promise that the group would not touch a single cent.

But the commitment to help rebuild Gaza is simply a letter being played, said Tartir from Al-Shabaka.

The Gaza Reconstruction Charter will be instrumentalized again in an effort to contain and silence Hamas by offering them economic and financial incentives, he said, referring to the call to end Israel’s 12-year blockade of sea, land and air territory. .

The UN has called the territory of nearly two million people an open-air prison.

Tartir perceives the US-Israeli-Egyptian plan as a short-sighted strategy that is doomed to fail.

Neither regional nor global actors seem interested in learning from their mistakes during the last three decades of economic and political disintegration.

Egypt helped the Israelis with the ongoing siege of Gaza

Egypt has long helped the Israelis in the constant blockade of air, land and sea. The only border crossing for pedestrians sharing the strip does not allow access to basic necessities such as fuel, or materials needed to rebuild most of the destroyed enclave infrastructure in previous Israeli attacks.

The country’s military has also targeted and bombed most of Gaza’s underground tunnels that have been used to smuggle much-needed medical aid and supplies.

Moreover, the blockade, which denies Palestinians in Gaza freedom of movement, is backed by Egypt even after ties with Hamas improved in 2017.

At the time, the Gaza-based group changed its statute to further distance itself from the Muslim Brotherhood, saying it had no organizational ties to the latter.

Rabbani noted that the Gaza dossier is within the structure of the Egyptian government as a competence of the security institution and therefore remains a security dossier rather than a political one.

Meanwhile, Hamas is taking the same pragmatic approach, according to Rabbani from Jadaliyya.

Hamas and al-Sisi deal with each other because if either side decides to bond with another counterpart it would be impossible to achieve anything or have any influence in politics, he said, adding that the relationship has its limits.

Tartir also noted that the current framework will never achieve long-term stability.

They will only deal with the symptoms of the issue, but not with the issue itself.