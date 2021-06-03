Niti Aayog presents the list of names of public sector banks for privatization | Latest India News





Niti Aayog on Thursday presented the list of public sector banks to be privatized in the current fiscal year to the Main Group of Secretaries for Investment, the PTI news agency reported. The government think tank was responsible for selecting the names of the two public sector banks and a general insurance company for privatization, as announced in Budget 2021 – 2022. We submitted the names (of PSU banks) to the Main Group of Secretaries for Investment, PTI, on Thursday, a senior government official was quoted as saying. Once the list has received permission from the Main Group of Secretaries, chaired by the Secretary of the Cabinet, the completed names will be sent to the Alternative Mechanism (AM) for approval. After that, the list will finally be passed to the Cabinet, which is headed by the Prime Minister, for its final approval. After receiving the approval of the Cabinet, changes on the part of the regulator to facilitate privatization will begin, the PTI report said. Read also | NITI Aayog Reveals SDG India Index; Kerala retains first place, Bihar at the bottom The Main Group of Disinvestment Secretaries also includes the Secretary of Economic Affairs, the Secretary of Revenue, the Secretary of Expenditure, the Secretary of Corporate Affairs, the Secretary of Legal Affairs, the Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises, the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the secretary of the administrative department. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, earlier on March 16, had assured that the interests of all employees in banks that are likely to be privatized will be protected, according to a news report from ANI. We have announced a Public Enterprise Policy where we have identified four areas where the public sector presence will be there. In this, the financial sector is also there. Not all banks will be privatized. The interests of bank employees likely to be privatized will be absolutely protected – whether their salaries or rates or pensions, everyone will take care of the ANI quoted the finance minister as saying. Even for those banks that are likely to be privatized, the privatized institutions will also continue to operate after privatization; staff interests will be protected, she further said. We need banks that will be able to grow … We want banks that will be able to meet the aspiring needs of this country, she added, explaining the reason for privatization. The government has budgeted ALL 1.75 billion from the sale of shares in public sector enterprises and financial institutions, including 2 PSU banks and an insurance company, during the current financial year. The amount is lower than the budgeted record $ 2.10 billion to be raised from CPSE disinvestment in final fiscal. (With contributions from agencies)

