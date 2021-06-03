Is smoking allowed on sidewalk cafes outside bars, pubs and restaurants?

Bars, restaurants and cafes which apply to place tables and seats on public paths and roads in parts of the Northeast must ensure that smokers do not shine while sitting in sidewalk cafes.

Licensees can apply to place seats on public paths, known as ‘sidewalk cafes’, under legislation introduced last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Business and Planning Act 2020 states that licensees wishing to open sidewalk cafes must ensure that there are adequate smoking areas. But four North East councils have gone a step further by demanding that sidewalk cafes be completely smoke-free.

The smoking rule was in the headlines Thursday after the news that Oxfordshire was considering banning smoking in outdoor hospitality locations, following the example of North East councils.

Newcastle City Council, Durham County Council, North Tyneside County Council and Northumberland County Council will only allow pubs, bars, cafés and restaurants to apply to place tables and sidewalks on council-owned sidewalks under the Act of Business and Planning 2020 if customers do not smoke there.

Newcastle City Council said the smoke-free sidewalk cafe policy has been in place for 10 months. In Newcastle, 77 businesses have a sidewalk license under the 2020 Act.

Only North Tyneside smoking policy for tables and chairs placed on public roads has been in place since September 2020, following a request from the authority's public health team.







An update of sidewalk licensing terms published by Northumberland County Council in August 2020 says “smoking is prohibited in all areas of the respective Highway in which the Activity [a pavement cafe] is licensed to develop. “This means that any business applying for a sidewalk license under 2020 law must ensure that the area is smoke-free.

A Northumberland County Council spokesman confirmed that new applications for sidewalk cafes are subject to smoke-free policy.

Alan Patrickson, Director of Durham County Councils for Neighborhoods and Climate Change, said: The introduction of smoke-free areas as a condition for sidewalk licensing was implemented last year as part of our hospitality reopening strategy and our commitment to provide attractive outdoor areas for visitors.

Having smoke-free outdoor dining areas increases the attraction for visitors to our pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants. Not only does this provide an attractive and healthy environment for clients such as families and non-smokers, but it also supports those who have taken steps to quit smoking and want to maintain a smoke-free lifestyle.

Businesses can provide a separate smoking area for those wishing to smoke, but this should follow the terms of the license and should not be close to people eating and drinking.

The rules do not imply that smoking is ‘prohibited’ in outdoor areas, as beer gardens, terraces and outdoor areas on business-owned land may have smoking areas, while places that had an existing license for served on sidewalks under the 1980 Highway Act may allow customers to smoke at their tables.

The new rules apply to hospitality venues that apply to accommodate customers on council-owned sidewalks and roads, under the Business and Planning Act 2020, which was introduced to help businesses operate during the Covid-19 pandemic. Licenses for sidewalk cafes required under the 2020 Act would expire in September 2021, but they may be renewed by September 2022.

A report in the Guardian claimed that Gateshead council has also “banned” smoking in sidewalk cafes. But a Gateshead City Council spokesman confirmed to ChronicleLive that it would allow smoking places in sidewalk cafes, but “the licensee must make reasonable predictions about places where smoking is not allowed”.

In other words, if the licensee wants to allow smoking in a Gateshead sidewalk cafe, they need to make sure there is also an important smoking area. If they can not guarantee separation between the two, then the sidewalk cafe should be non-smoking.

Café policies on the sidewalks of the Sunderland and South Tyneside councils allow smoking, but only if the licensee makes “reasonable provisions” for non-smokers.

Decisions by councils to make non-smoking sidewalk cafes have been welcomed by Fresh, an organization set up to reduce smoking rates in the Northeast.

OBE Director Ailsa Rutter said: This approach makes perfect sense. Less than one in seven people now smoke and most people are in favor of completely non-smoking areas.

It is also really important to remember that we have seen a record number of people quit smoking during the Covid pandemic, which is fantastic. But relapse is common, and smokers often put in a lot of effort before quitting successfully. Making non-smoking sidewalk cafes can really help to provide a supportive environment for smokers trying to quit and quit smoking.

Non-smoking outdoor areas have been in place in many parts of the world for a long time and all the evidence points to high levels of compliance, public support and welfare improvements.

Like the smoke-free law, which was introduced in 2007, one of the most popular and successful public health measures smokeless sidewalk cafes is a largely self-enforcing policy, so do not expect the need for enforcement. The vast majority of people will welcome the smoke-free environment.