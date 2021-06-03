Reopen borders with proper testing protocols and reduce quarantine period globally





NEW DELHI: Airbus, Boeing and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday all countries to reopen borders with proper testing protocols and reduce quarantine prohibition requirements globally.

The world’s largest airspace giants representing 290 airlines that make up 82% of global air traffic have jointly asked all countries to do so after more than a year of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic worldwide.

In a statement, IATA urged governments to make data-driven decisions to manage the risks of Covid-19 when reopening borders to international travel. Strategies without quarantine measures may allow the resumption of international travel with a low risk of introducing Covid-19 into the travel destination.

Anand Stanely, president of Airbus (Asia Pacific), said on social media: We all agree that there is now enough evidence to enable governments to make data-driven decisions to open borders. These data show that with proper testing protocols and end-to-end measures in place, the risk of infections imported from air travel is extremely low. Furthermore, we need to work towards reducing quarantine prohibitions by pursuing a risk-based approach.

I personally wonder why fully tested travelers, even those who have been vaccinated, are still being placed in some form of extended restrictive custody? Let’s move on to more testing, more tracking and making sure everyone can be vaccinated in a safe and fair way, Stanley said in his SM post.

For vaccinations, the IATA statement says evidence continues to show that vaccination protects travelers from serious illness and death and carries a low risk of the virus entering the destination countries.

The potential for barriers to travel for those who have not been vaccinated, says IATA, would create an unacceptable exception. Data from the UK NHS regarding international travelers arriving in the UK (without any reference to vaccination status) show that the vast majority of travelers pose no risk of introducing Covid-19 cases upon arrival.

DG IATA Willie Walsh said: Many governments continue to require universal quarantine either hotel-managed or self-managed. This impedes freedom of movement, discourages international travel and destroys employment in the travel and tourism sector. Data from the UK shows us that we can and should do better. Almost 98% of detainees due to universal quarantine measures tested negative for the virus. We now have more than a year of global data that can help governments make more targeted decisions about international travel. This may keep the risk of importing Covid-19 cases low, including international travel resumption options with minimal violations of the ability to live a normal job and social life. Importantly, life that includes travel.

IATA teamed up with Airbus and Boeing to demonstrate potential methodologies for managing Covid-19 risks to keep populations safe during global connectivity resumption. Aviation, including manufacturers, effectively manages and mitigates risk on a daily basis to keep air travel safe. Using these capabilities, Airbus and Boeing have developed data-driven risk management models to understand the impact of different options.







