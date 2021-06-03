Denmark adopts law to move asylum centers outside the European Union





The bill, which was passed in the Danish parliament on Thursday, paves the way for offshore asylum centers outside the European Union, a spokesman for the Danish parliament told CNN.

The legislation aims to send asylum seekers to reception centers in third countries after a speedy process has been completed in Denmark. But the government has not yet described where these centers will be located, as it has not reached an agreement with a third country, Danish immigration government spokesman Rasmus Stoklund told CNN.

The Danish Refugee Council called the law “irresponsible”. Its chief, Charlotte Slente, said lawmakers had blindly voted for legislation that protects a model of asylum processing “that does not yet exist and which they do not know what it actually involves”.

Stocklund defended the government for CNN, saying the goal is to stop people “applying for asylum in Denmark” and free up resources, otherwise used in asylum applications, that could be used in refugee camps near war zones where the government holds refugees in greatest need.

More than half of asylum seekers’ applications in Denmark last year were rejected, he said, adding that the government hopes the reduced asylum applications would help to counter integration and crime issues in Danish society. The law is the latest place hard line measure aimed at sending an open message to asylum seekers and refugee and immigrant communities in Denmark. In 2019, the Scandinavian nation became the first democratic European nation to tell Syrian refugees originating from Damascus and its surrounding villages to return to the war-torn nation. In the same year, the government forced social and ethnic changes on 15 low-income housing estates across the country – which it called “difficult ghettos” and which Danish regulations partly define according to the races of the residents. The measures are backed by the ruling coalition led by the left-wing Social Democrats, which critics say is copying the language and policies of the far right. On Thursday, the European Commission expressed “concerns” about “the compliance of this text with Denmark’s international obligations,” his home affairs spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told a news conference Thursday. He added that the type of external processing of asylum applications “is not possible under existing EU rules or proposals under the new migration and asylum pact”. The EU will “now analyze Danish laws pending their entry into force before deciding on any further steps,” Jahnz added. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warned last month that the bill could encourage a “race to the end” where “other countries in Europe and surrounding areas will also consider restricting refugee protection in their territory.” , representative of the Nordic and Baltic countries of the body, Henrik M Nordentoft, said in a statement. He added that it could be impossible to enforce such a law without violating international obligations under human rights and refugee conventions – of which Denmark was the first signatory in 1951. Denmark, like other countries in Europe, witnessed a high number of asylum applications during the height of the migrant crisis. In 2015, she registered 11,539 asylum applications. These figures have declined in recent years. According to Statistics Denmark, 756 asylum applications were filed last year.

