



Center urges states to issue more ration cards, but 14 states have already reached quota limit



Almost a third of all ration card holders will not receive their free food tuning for May under the COVID-19 Centers assistance scheme, according to the Ministry of Food. At a news conference Thursday, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey also said it was up to States to take further measures to provide rations for migrants and others without ration cards in accordance with a Supreme Court order, indicating that the Center has no intends to revive the scheme of recent years for these vulnerable populations. Out of 79.25 crore beneficiaries according to the National Food Safety Act (NFSA), only 55 crore have so far received their 5 kg quota of free wheat or rice under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, which was announced to alleviate economic unrest caused by the pandemic. Thus, more than 30% have not yet benefited. However, almost 90% of the beneficiaries received their regular subsidized cereals for the month, raising questions as to why free grain has reached fewer beneficiaries. Data from the Ministry of Food showed that the Greater Pradesh States, Goa, Odisha and Rajasthan did not even start distributing the May quota under PMGAY until 1 June. On Wednesday, the Center issued an advice to all states urging them to start a special machine to issue ration cards to the most vulnerable sections of society, including migrant workers and street dwellers, noting that some from poor and needy people who do not have proof of address may find it difficult to obtain a ration card. However, this must be done within the existing coverage allowed for each state under the NFSA. Mr Pandey told reporters that there is a coverage gap across the country with 1.97 beneficiary corporations. However, he acknowledged that 14 States have already reached their quota limits and will not be able to register any new beneficiaries. An analysis of NFSA data shows that the only major states that have significant coverage gaps are Himachal Pradesh (23%), Madhya Pradesh (14%) and Gujarat (9%). Most other large states have less than a 5% gap which can be used to issue new ration cards. In a May 24 order, the Supreme Court ruled that trapped migrant workers and poor people without ration cards should be provided with dry rations under the Atma Nirbhar scheme which was implemented last year or any other scheme found appropriate by States and Centers. The action mainly lies in a part of the State governments. Making the ration card is within the domain of the States. So we have already met the requirements of the central government. We are running PMGKAY, NFSA, we are also releasing subsidized food grains to NGOs, said Mr. Pandey. Asked about any possibility of reviving the Atmanirbhar scheme, he just said, the Atmanirbhar scheme was last year, and today the schemes are different. I will repeat again that the action now stands on the part of the State governments to issue ration cards. This comes at a time of record grain procurement, with the Center targeting its wheat procurement target at 433 tonnes of metric larch compared to recent years figures of almost 390 tonnes of Lakh. The record procurement has in fact led to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) being forced to temporarily store more than 28 tonnes of wheat cabbage in unscientific conditions, according to FCI Chairman and Managing Director Atish Chandra. Regarding cooking oils, whose prices have risen by 60% over the past year, Mr Pandey said the Center was monitoring the market and taking steps to facilitate disruptions in the import supply chain. Asked if there was any move to reduce import duties on edible oils, he said a downward trend in global rates and a 15-20% drop in domestic demand have led to a recent price easing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos