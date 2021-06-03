JANET STREET-PORTER on tips that bring a ban on outdoor smoking

I’m not going to dig into my words – smoking is a disgusting habit.

But, should this Health Police in our city municipalities have the right to stop citizens from exercising their right to smoke outside? Did we consult before this draconian decision was made? Certainly not once again nanny-state-know-the best crowds are acting on our behalf.

It’s all part of a pattern of behavior that sees council officials across the country adopting a range of measures to ‘improve’ our lives without getting tired of exercising democracy by putting it to a vote.

First, they built cycle lanes through our city centers, reducing traffic to a crawl.

Then, these dictators dreamed of ‘traffic-free neighborhoods’, blocking quiet residential alleys so that emergency services could not reach the sick and die and the police would not catch the gangs.

People eat and drink in London’s Soho in April after easing blocking restrictions

Obstacles have forced all traffic on the main roads where it remains blocked, releasing gases that dictators were trying to reduce. Well done everyone on the council!

Now, (without any consultation), five city and local councils covering a large area of ​​England are introducing rules banning smoking outside pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Lighting on a sidewalk will soon be just as illegal as shaking your villa. An entire Oxfordshire county – has gone further, planning to make smoking illegal in play areas, outside school gates and even in your car. They want to be a smoke-free circuit by 2025, five years ahead of the national target.

At least one local authority is making smoke-free areas a non-negotiable condition when a liquor license is granted.

I come from a nicotine addicted family.

My father was a heavy smoker – until he suffered a heart attack, followed by triple bypass surgery.

My mom was just as bad – she couldn’t get a fuss out of her mouth as long as she was able to visit him in the hospital. I had to transport messages between the two as she hurriedly left in a Woodbine in the car park.

My sister smoked until she died of lung and brain cancer.

So, you can understand why you do not smoke.

But I strongly believe in allowing others the freedom to live their lives as they choose. Which is why I completely oppose the ban on outdoor smoking.

Did you know that the government has decided that Britain would be ‘smoke-free’ by 2030?

No, neither do I. Soon, they plan to launch a ‘tobacco control plan’ – introducing measures to reduce the number of smokers to just 5 percent from the current level of 14.1 percent or 6.9 million people.

This is a commendable goal, because smoking-related conditions killed about 90,000 last year, more than Covid did (75,000 deaths).

But you can not deal with addiction by imposing prohibitions, annoying and demonizing a habit. I know because I have lived with an alcoholic (who does not imbibon) for many years. The last thing any addict needs is a Nanny – especially State Sanctioned.

Education and encouragement are key, not fines and negativity.

And what about the impact of these smoking bans on pubs and bars? For the first time in the month, we are eating and drinking outside with friends, enjoying warm evenings. Thank god it has been sunny the last few days because the hospitality business is on its knees. They are desperate for every customer, even for people who smoke!

Almost a quarter of pubs, restaurants and bars have not reopened because social distancing makes it uneconomical. They are praying that June 21 sees the end of the restrictions, otherwise most of these businesses will be destroyed.

They just don’t have the money, they can’t hire staff. Since the blockade, many have returned to Europe and will find it difficult to return. Others have been at work and then changed jobs that pay better than food supply or food service. Many fear that working in hospitality puts them at risk of catching covid because the government is not sending clear messages that it is safe.

five city and local councils covering a large area of ​​England are introducing rules banning smoking outside pubs, cafes and restaurants (photo photo)

As a result, even the best restaurants say they can not open for lunch or are operating at reduced hours because they have failed to recruit enough trained staff. Overall, the industry says there is a huge shortage of 188,000 workers.

Tim Martin, Wetherspoons’ pro-Brexit chief, wants the EU visa imposed to help alleviate the problem. He may seem a little rich, from the bloc that could hardly wait to leave Europe, but he has never been anti-immigration.

One in five smokers are aged 25 and 34. One in four works in routine or manual work, compared to only 2.5 percent of professionals or managers. The message is clear – smoking cessation affects less paid people than passionate people. And why not smoke if it gives them pleasure? I’m not defending, but why is smoking worse than cocaine, the white-collar employee ‘fun’ drug?

If we want people to stop smoking, it must become fashionable. Being unaffordable has not worked, people will buy phage before food.

The best thing about British society has always been our tolerance of others. Smoking may not be my secret sin, but I would fight for others to smoke if they wished, though not in my vicinity.

Pubs and bars do not need more bureaucracy. They are ready, like unmanned ships, waiting for Boris, the Duke of Dieterdom, to tell them if they can reopen without social distancing on June 21st. What they do not need is the cost of hiring administrators to enforce an outdoor smoking ban.

Everyone knows that smokers will simply regroup a few yards away, away from the eyes. The air we breathe will not change much in any way.

Smokers are already forced to be a huge amount of tax – 12-13, every time they buy a pack of 20. Why not go all the pigs and force them to wear SPEED, I’m a tobacco bar in the same time?

Damn! I bet someone from the Oxfordshire council is putting it in a memo.