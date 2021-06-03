EU authorities urge Greece to do more to repatriate migrants – POLITICO

Some of the most powerful EU countries have asked the bloc to see if Greece can better help repatriate its asylum seekers moving to another European country and submit a second asylum application.

The long-running issue erupted this week in a four-page letter sent from Berlin on June 1 and seen by POLITICO that France, Germany and four other countries sent to the European Commission. Memo complained that since last year we have noticed a rapid increase in the movement of individuals who have already been granted asylum in Greece, but then travel with their Greek documents to another European country, where they submit an application supplement for asylum.

The phenomenon known as a secondary movement has increased to significant levels, the paper said. Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland also sign the queue.

In essence, the letter argued, Greece is approving international protection for asylum seekers coming to its shores, before allowing these people to abuse their right to move within the Schengen area of ​​Europe without visas. Switzerland, a non-EU member, is part of the Schengen area.

Under the pretext of tourism or family visits, the letters noted, these refugees have the right to move around the EU (they can travel within the Schengen area for 90 days). But as soon as they leave Greece, many are filing an additional asylum application in another country, relying on those countries that do not want to return them to non-standard living conditions in Greece.

“Some national courts,” the letter said, consider that Greece is not ensuring that these people are provided with adequate housing and a minimum standard of living.

In Germany, for example, “17,000 persons granted international protection in Greece have submitted additional asylum applications since July 2020, according to the memorandum written by the interior ministers in each country.

An illegal infrastructure has been created and used specifically to enable these movements, the countries claimed.

A Greek official has denied any allegations that the country is violating EU rules.

“Greece is fully compliant with its obligations regarding border control, registration of irregular arrivals, reception, asylum process and integration programs,” the official said. “And we are not responsible for any ‘irregular’ secondary flows.”

The decision of the six countries to document their complaints to the Commission highlights how the EU migration debate remains stuck on the same unresolved issues month after month. While officials publicly claim they are close to resolving many of these unresolved disputes, from within there is more pessimism that progress is on the horizon.

EU interior ministers will meet next week in Luxembourg, and EU leaders plan to discuss migration later this month at the request of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghis.

Diplomats say the discussion among leaders will have to focus on the role of countries around the EU in tackling migration or risk revealing how little progress has been made in tackling migrants moving in through the EU. The commission last September introduced its Migration Pact, a proposal aimed at reforming asylum rules across the bloc.

North-South division

Months later, EU countries remain divided on the issue. Southern countries are pushing for a mandatory redistribution system for asylum seekers, as a disproportionate number of migrants arrive first along the EU’s southern border. Northern countries are concerned about the departure of migrants from those southern countries to settle in their territory. Under EU rules, asylum seekers are required to register for asylum wherever they first enter the EU.

Meanwhile, eastern countries like Hungary and Poland are completely against the idea of ​​forced relocations.

Despite these divisions, Margaritis Schinas, the commission’s deputy chair who oversees migration with Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, insisted he was optimistic there could be progress on the Migration Pact.

“There is movement over the pact,” Schinas told a news conference Wednesday. “The political atmosphere is right.

Schinas suggested that there could also soon be an agreement on legislation to strengthen the role of the EU asylum agency, EASO.

A migration agreement meant that southern countries like Italy were ready to move. These countries have always argued that the Migration Pact cannot be terminated in pieces, but instead as a grand package that hopes to avoid the loss of power by deciding that issues be decided one by one.

According to an EU diplomat, Rome is ready to show only “modest flexibility”. An option at the table could be the inclusion of a “sunrise clause”, which means that some early stage agreements can only be implemented if the entire package is finally agreed upon. In exchange for this flexibility, Rome would have the chance to create a temporary mechanism to redistribute migrants to Germany, France and possibly others (although Berlin and Paris have more first-time asylum seekers in Italy).

In their letter, the six countries acknowledged the efforts made by Greece, with the support of the European Commission, to establish a fast and effective procedure for reviewing applications.

Among other things, such as the establishment of “an immediate end to the flagrant abuse of refugee travel documents”, the group urged the Commission to consider Greece ‘s compliance with EU guarantees for asylum processing, as well as living conditions. of countries for asylum seekers. If Greece is not fully compliant, the countries asked the Commission to provide prompt financial support and otherwise.

Even if EU countries reach a migration agreement in the coming months, diplomats argued that this would not solve the problem highlighted in the letter.

The Migration Pact proposes measures to ensure that all migrants are fully registered in their country of arrival in the EU. But the asylum seekers described in the letter are already registered in Greece and are seeking to file new asylum applications elsewhere, hoping other countries will determine that the Greek system is inadequate.

Other diplomats also argued that it was somewhat vague for EU countries to criticize Greece’s treatment of asylum seekers, as the EU itself forced Greece to cut its welfare system following an internal debt crisis.