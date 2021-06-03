Dozens of students abducted from school in Nigeria





Gunmen have abducted 136 students from a school, including some as young as five, Nigerian authorities said. The attack took place at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in the town of Tegina in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger on Sunday. One person was killed and three teachers were among those abducted, according to the school owner. Previous estimates provided by the federal government had put the number of abducted children at 200. But on Thursday, Nigeria Deputy Governor Ahmed Mohammed Ketso told reporters that the number of missing children had been set. Recommended We can now confirm that a total of 136 students have been abducted, Mr Ketso told a news conference. He added that the state would not pay any form of reward. Umar Idris, the school owner, said the number of students may have been higher because school officials had not been able to reach all the parents to confirm if their children were at home. “We have sent a message asking parents who have not yet reported to school to do so,” he told the Associated Press. Some younger students were left behind as they could not keep up when gunmen moved those who had been abducted in the forest. Those left behind were found a few hours after the attack. The 11 children were mostly aged between three and four and they did not have the stamina to keep up with the gunmen, so they were abandoned along the way, said Mr. Idris. A Niger state police spokesman said in a statement after the attack that motorcyclists attacked the town of Tegina at around 2pm GMT on Sunday. He said the attackers were shooting indiscriminately and one person was shot dead during the attack and a second person was seriously injured. The attack took place amid a series of attacks on schools and universities in northern Nigeria in recent months. Just one day before the most recent abduction, 14 students in northwestern Nigeria were released after 40 days in captivity. In February, gunmen abducted 317 girls from a boarding school. Most were later released. More than 800 students have been abducted and kidnapped for ransom, Reuters reported.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos