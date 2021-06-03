How volunteers are helping COVID patients in India: Goats and sodaExBulletin

Dibyendu Tarafder is a dancer based in Kolkata. The pandemic stopped its performances in the ancient Kathakali style of dance-theater. But now he is making a new kind of phone calls for the movement of fancy legs to help patients with COVID.

As the deadly COVID crisis in India unfolded in early May, Tarafder, 28, and a team of volunteers were making over 800 phone calls a day from people desperately seeking oxygen, hospital beds and COVID tests. Tarafder says he would answer his phone and try to help, even at 3am

Tarafder says the outbreak in his country inspired him to channel his time, money and talents to solve COVID urgent problems in his community. Other regular people in India are also looking. And public health experts say they are making a real impact.

Here are the stories of how Tarafder and others are making a difference.

The last table

footprint Dibyendu Tarafder

Dibyendu Tarafder

Tarafder, based in Kolkata, noticed something on social media during the current India crisis. People were posting prayers for help (“my mother needs oxygen ASAP”) and also offering help (“Apollo Hospital has three open beds”).

He thought it would be helpful to organize that information he was looking at on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. He texted or telephoned each offer, made sure those items and offers were still available at fair prices, and entered the information into the online database.

He then posted his phone number on social media and encouraged families to call him, 24/7, for help finding what they were looking for. If they needed to say, a COVID test, he would check his database, then he would link both parties.

Soon, he was flooded with requests through phone call, text message and direct message. Unable to manage alone, he reached out to his personal network to recruit volunteers to help. The response was overwhelming, he says.

In just a few days, Tarafder says he gathered 70 volunteers. They monitor social media to identify offers to help, verify them, enter that data into a master sheet, and respond to phone calls from people seeking help.

The group now has up-to-date information on the availability of a variety of supplies and services, including oxygen cylinders, open hospital beds, ambulances, telemedicine appointments, home nursing care, and COVID-19 testing.

“Our volunteers are up all night answering calls, “A lot of people outside India are asking for help for their elderly parents who live alone,” said volunteer Anuja Sen Gupta. “Everyone works for free.”

Dr. Bibek Bhakta, a new resident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is familiar with Tarafder and his team work. “Dibyendu and his team are assisting the medical system in addition to patients. Timely and accurate information provided through their helpline is helping to cut long lines of patients and families looking for hospital beds, oxygen and resource resources. other critical [at hospitals],” he says.

‘Do something good’

footprint Pinky Rai

When Eva Pinky Rai, 30, became seriously ill with COVID-19 in April, she was horrified. She was living and working in Delhi alone, about 1,300 miles from her family in the northeastern state of Assam. A friend told her about a new group of volunteers called Kuchh Achha KaroNa “Do Something Good” in Hindi and Rai got in touch.

The group linked her to volunteer Sonia Mehta, who assisted Rai in her recovery. By phone, Mehta coordinated medical care at Rai’s home and texted her to remind her to take medication. She cooked food for Rai to make sure she was eating well and had someone in the neighborhood leave food outside her home. Mehta also offered encouraging words over the phone.

“I owe my life to Sonia,” says Rai, who is now fully healed. “I’m alive today because of her.”

During the second wave of India, volunteers with Kuchh Achha KaroNa provided virtual emotional care for those affected by COVID in Delhi by controlling COVID patients recovering at home via text message, as in the case of Mehta and Rai but also providing mental health support.

The group was founded by Natasha Kukreja, a life coach, and two friends. She was inspired to start the group around the end of April after she saw people “sick … and [making] desperate cries for help because they were anxious, desperate, and frightened. “

Kuchh Achha KaroNa offers a range of support services to patients and families isolated with COVID-19: access to 25 professional volunteer counselors conducting group therapy sessions; four volunteer doctors called in to provide COVID-19 care and treatment advice to patients and families through telemedicine consultations; and daily virtual meditation and singing sessions.

Dr. Shilpa Gupta, a physician and founder of EmoAid, a group that provides mental health support for COVID-19 patients, has been monitoring the group’s work. “I believe a holistic approach to providing timely support and addressing emotional needs is an important stepping stone for a person recovering from COVID-19. Kuchh Achha KaroNa is doing just that.”

Fish curry on your doorstep

footprint Srabasti Ghosh

Srabasti Ghosh

In Kolkata, Srabasti Ghosh, 26, and her mother are in their kitchen, cooking large pots of rice, noodles and vegetables and fish curry. They will soon pack them in individual maternity containers for patients with COVID-19.

Day, Ghosh is a performer and scholar of Indian dance at an art center. But in the first week of May, as without an increase in COVID cases in India, it could not remain idle. Many patients with COVID-19 in isolation at home were too ill to go out and buy food or cook for themselves, Ghosh says. Thus, the first week of May, she and her mother decided to start feeding as many of them as possible.

Ghosh posted an announcement on her Facebook page, letting people know that she and her mother wanted to provide hot meals for COVID patients in the community. Soon, they heard from people: “The elderly, the sick and the isolated have no way of getting food. We are doing our best to serve them,” Ghosh says.

At first, Ghosh and her mother thought they could prepare and distribute about 15 meals a day. “But the next day after we started, the demand tripled,” says Ghosh. “How could we refuse?

Now, they cook for over 50 people every day. Ghosh and her mother buy the ingredients with their own funds and donations from the community. Friends help with the delivery, taking food from Ghosh’s house and throwing it at the person’s front door.

Priyadarshini Ghosh, co-founder of a non-profit dance company that also does volunteer work during natural disasters and other crises, is familiar with the Srabasti operation. Srabasti is one of her dance students. “The COVID situation proved to be a challenge for many older people who were positive and were isolated at home,” says Priyadarshini. “Food was one of the main concerns as they were often too sick to cook or buy food. Srabasti, with her mother, helped to contribute to this by cooking and distributing food to families.”

People like Sreeja and her family are grateful. They were some of the people who got food from Ghosh and her mother. “In these difficult times, the help of Srabasti and her mother meant everything,” says Sreeja.

“We have just started to recover now, so I asked her to give our meals to another family in need,” she says.

Sreyashi Dey has worked in the private sector in market research and analytics at the University of Michigan as director of communications and is the founder of a global nonprofit organization and a classical Indian dancer. She has blogged about Times of India.