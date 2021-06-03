Thirteen in court for online threats against French teenager who insults Islam | France





Thirteen people have gone on trial in France on charges of cyberbullying, including death threats, against a teenage girl who came under police protection after posting anti-Islam rants on social media. The girl, nicknamed just like Mila, was forced to change school for her videos loaded with explanation, and the episode sparked a debate about the right to offend people’s religious beliefs. The Quran is full of nothing but hatred, Islam is a filthy religion, the teenager said in her first Instagram post in January 2020. She was 16 years old at the time. She posted a second video in November, this time on TikTok, following the jihadist assassination of high school teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown students controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. Reactions to the video laminating your spouse Allah were quick and viral. You deserve to cut your throat, read one, while another warns; I will make you like Samuel Paty. Mila was placed under police protection along with her family in Villefontaine, a town outside Lyon in south-eastern France. Even Emmanuel Macron came out in her defense, saying the law is clear. We have the right to blaspheme, criticize and caricature religions. Investigators eventually identified 13 people aged 18 to 30 from several French regions and charged them with online harassment, with some also charged with death threats or other criminal acts. Mila, her white hair in shaved hair sideways, made no statement as she entered the courtroom Thursday under a flash of press cameras. Her lawyer, Richard Malka, told the court she had received more than 100,000 hate messages and death threats promising to cut, cut, behead, beheaded, with coffin images or doctrinal photographs of her beheading. . He said: I can not believe that these 13 people who have all gone through our education system do not know that criticizing religions is legal and has nothing to do with racism. France’s staunch defense of the right to ridicule religion and its crackdown on religious extremists have sparked protests in several Muslim countries where the French have been accused of stigmatizing Islam. Defense attorneys argue that 13 people in court are unfairly taking rap for thousands of people taking advantage of the anonymity offered by social media platforms to sort out the results online. My client is completely overwhelmed by this case, said Grard Chemla, a lawyer for one of the defendants, before the trial. He had a rather stupid immediate reaction, the type that happens every day on Twitter. Defendants face two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 (26,000) for cyberbullying. A death sentence carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison two people previously convicted of death threats against Mila have received prison sentences. Mila, whose critique of Islam has been loved by the right as well as the champions of free speech, is to publish a book this month telling of her experience, entitled I Am Paying the Price for Your Freedom.

