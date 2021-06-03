To President Biden public penguin to replenish the Israels Iron Cube would increase Israeli defense, but is insufficient to prevent another war. To minimize the potential for another conflict, Israel needs further air defense updates and access to advanced U.S. precision weapons.

Since the last major war between Israel and Gaza in 2014, the Iron Dome has been updated to better capture drones and large mortar fire bursts. In March, the air defense system intercepted about 1,600 of the 4,360 Palestinian rockets and mortars that would have hit populated areas. With the protection of the Iron Cubes, the IDF has more freedom to choose how and when to respond to aggression.

However, the Palestinian militants significantly increased their rate of fire in this latest conflict to try and defeat Israel’s defenses and strengthen their image. The Palestinians fired 3,600 rockets in 11 days last month, compared to 3,700 during the fifty-day war in 2014. Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad demonstrated that they could occasionally penetrate the defense of Israeli systems by simultaneously launching large bursts of shells at a single target.

Preventing these types of attacks requires improving Israel’s ability to accurately target their launch sites and capture synchronized rocket, missile, mortar and drone bombardment.

Israel Limited supply of Iron Dome batteries is another problem, especially when faced with increasing accuracy and range of Palestinian missiles. Each of the Israelites reported 10 Iron Dome batteries may cover a medium-sized city, but this still leaves other cities or infrastructure vulnerable to attacks. The increase in the number of Iron Dome batteries that Israel has and therefore the amount of territory it can defend would deter its opponents by denying them the ability to bypass the system.

Additional Iron Dome batteries would allow Israel to better cover its territory while also reserving batteries in the event that Iran or Hezbollah decides to issue a much bigger war along its northern border. Iran, a key supporter of Hamas, PIJ and Lebanese Hezbollah, seeks to spread advanced precision weapons across the region that could surround Israel and overload its air defenses. Hezbollah’s arsenal of approximately 130,000 rockets and missiles far exceeds that facing Israel in Gaza. Therefore, the United States must consider what Israel needs to prevent and defend not only against Hamas, but also a multifaceted war with Iran and Hezbollah.

Israel’s proven ability to destroy weapons, tunnels, and command and control systems is likely to provide it with a level of short-term calm. IDF claims to have degraded skills of Palestinian armed groups, but militants in Gaza have them considerable arsenal so that they can be easily supplied by turning everyday items, such as metal tubes, into shells.

In preparation for a much bigger war, Congress must quickly pass legislation funding President Bidens’s promise to recharge deposited Iron Dome battery IDFs, as it did when Israel faced a similar strain in defending its missile in 2014. However, lawmakers must help Israel deter its opponents by pushing American support beyond replacing these defensive weapons. Since Hamas proved it could put much of Israel under fire, Congress must also provide funding for Israel to purchase three to five Iron Dome batteries so that it can protect more centers of the Israeli population.

With Israel rapidly using its precision weapons and needing to maintain reserves in the event of war with Iran or Hezbollah, Biden must also update Israel’s pre-determined weapons stockpiles, called WRSA-I. This weapons depot is obsolete and lacking in precision-guided ammunition, Joint Direct Attack Ammunition and small-diameter GBU-39 and GBU-53 / B bombs needed to conduct large-scale arsenals of weapons. advanced that Iran or Hezbollah can field In the short term, the Special Defense Purchase Fund would enable the Pentagon to expedite the delivery of precision-guided ammunition, or the United States could lend arms to Israel.

In the long run, the United States must work with Israel on mutually beneficial research and development programs to improve the Iron Dome and other potential air defense technologies, such as directed energy. The U.S. military has acquired two Iron Dome batteries, so any improvements could also improve U.S. prevention.

As Israel’s opponents seek to rearm and improve their capabilities, Washington must act quickly to help Israel prevent them from starting another war.

Steven Blum, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, served as Deputy Commander of U.S. Northern Command In 2015, he participated in the Generals and Admirals Program of the Jewish Institute for National Security (JINSA).

Ari Cicurel is a Senior Policy Analyst at JINSAs Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy.