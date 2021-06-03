Mehul Choksi’s wife says he was not charged by the CBI and ED; India Today breaks down its claims

Host Choksi, the wife of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, broke her silence Wednesday in an exclusive telephone interview for India Today TV and spoke about her husband’s alleged abduction and the charges against him. During the interview, Priti Choksi claimed that her husband has not been charged by Indian investigative agencies.

“I do not understand why my husband’s name (Mehul Choksi) was included in the FIR. On the indictment, my husband is not accused of anything because my husband was not involved with Nirav Modi. My husband had no business with Nirav Modi. “My husband is not mentioned on the payroll, if you read it,” said Priti Choksi in an interview with India Today ‘s Rahul Kanwal.

After that, India Today TV investigated Priti Choksi’s allegations and found them to be untrue.

READ ALSO | Exclusive: Documents show Mehul Choksi arrived in Dominica earlier than claimed

Based on the requests submitted by the National Bank of Punjab (PNB), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a FIR against Mehul Choksi, his Gitanjali Group and its units on 13 February 2018. The FIR was related to a suspected fraud in the issuance of Enterprise Letters (LoU) and fraud of Rs 4,886 crore through it.

In the FIR, it was stated that Mehul Choksi firms were issued 143 LoU and 224 foreign securities worth over Rs 4,886 crore fraudulently by the National Bank of Punjab during 2017-2018.

The CBI also cited Gitanjali Gems, Nakshatra and Gili as defendants in the case along with others.

Following the FIR registration, the CBI conducted searches at 26 locations in six cities in 17 Geetanjali Group units on February 17, 2018.

Earlier, on January 31, 2018, the CBI had set up its first FIR against Nirav Modi, PNB officials and others. She later expanded this investigation to investigate 150 LoUs issued to firms in connection with Nirav Modi through which $ 6,498 Rs.

The Enforcement Directorate also filed a case against Mehul Choksi under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

READ ALSO | Explained: The basis on which the government is claiming that Mehul Choksi is an Indian citizen

Mehul Choksi, who fled India in the first week of January, was summoned several times by the CBI and ED. However, he never appeared before them.

On May 16, 2018, the CBI filed its first indictment before a court in Mumbai and later ED filed its indictment followed by additional leaflets.

In the first indictment, the CBI named Mehul Choksi and 17 others, including his entities, as defendants in the case. The agency charged Choksi and others with criminal conspiracy, fraud and under the provisions of the Corruption Prevention Act.

This pay slip was separated from the indictment filed against Nirav Modi and his companies on 14 May. The CBI claimed that the National Bank of Punjab suffered losses of over Rs 4,886 crore resulting from 143 Entrepreneurial Letters (LoUs) and 224 Foreign Credit Letters (FLC) issued to Mehul Choksi’s companies.

Later, during the investigation, the CBI and ED found that the total amount defrauded by Mehul Choksi was $ 6,097.33.

READ ALSO | India sends private jet to pick up Mehul Choks from Dominica. What is the price for a round trip from Delhi?

ED on 27 August 2018 filed an indictment naming Mehul Choksi as the number one defendant and his firms. ED said Geetanjali Gems, Gili India Limited and Nakshtra Brands Limited were involved in siphoning and money laundering. ED also mentioned that Priti Choksi was a nominee from most of the firms owned by her husband.

In his bill of lading, ED also said that 3,032 Cro Rs was defrauded by Mehul Choksi firms through 143 LoUs and Rs 1799.36 Crore through FLCs. The investigation agency also recorded the statement of Avneesh Nepalia, Deputy General of PNB, who told the agency that Mehul Choksi, in conspiracy with PNB officials, was manipulating the SWIFT system of banks and the small amount was being reflected in the system while they were receiving larger amounts

ED in its first indictment found that the amount defrauded through the FLCs was over Rs 3086.24 crore and not Rs 1799.36 as claimed by the bank earlier. The total amount cheated by Mehul Choksi thus increased to 6,097.33 crore.

India Today TV is in possession of the main charge sheets and additional sheets filed against Mehul Choksi by the ED and CBI.

In December 2018, a ‘red corner’ notice was also issued against Mehul Choksi.

ED later annexed the properties of Mehul Choksi worth SEK 2,600 under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

SEE ALSO | Mehul Choksi was abducted, his wife Priti Choksi broke her silence