7,500 marches in Jerusalem LGBTQ + Pride for the first time in 2 years

The Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance kicked off from Liberty Bell Park on its traditional route Thursday afternoon for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. About 7,500 people were estimated to have participated in the annual march organized by the Jerusalem Open House. Participants marched as they protested and celebrated their return to large-scale Pride events after two years. One of the defining features of Jerusalem Pride is the LGBTQ + religious community, which marches as Jewish religious music explodes and dances as at any Jewish event. Many participants could be seen wearing kippots, tzitzit and hair veils traditionally worn by religious women while celebrating all parts of their identity in unison. “There is no better time than to form a new coalition and negotiate between all political parties to celebrate our pride in Jerusalem,” said Shay Bramson, chairman of the LGBTQ + religious support and advocacy group Havruta. “The LGBTQ + religious community in Israel wants our representatives to remind us of their next political steps, such as a law banning conversion therapies.” Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance, June 3, 2021 (Credit: Tzvi Joffre)Some participants faced difficulties in reaching the event, with police holding dozens of people and giving them contradictory instructions on how to arrive at the event. After the Israeli Police Jerusalem District Commander arrived at the scene with a photographer photographing him opening a police barrier to participants, participants were allowed to proceed to the event where a number of participants were already waiting.

Serious police obstruction was set up in Bloomfield Park near Liberty Bell Park in preparation for a counter-protest by far-right Lehava organization. Several dozen protesters from the organization gathered as the march began, holding signs and chanting slogans a short distance from the march. Officials worked to prevent clashes and protect participants, preserving freedom of expression and the right to protest. An advertisement from Lehava in the name of counter-protest referred to the march as a "shame on Jerusalem", "dissolution of the natural family" and "violation of traditional Judaism".