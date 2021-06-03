7,500 marches in Jerusalem LGBTQ + Pride for the first time in 2 years

The Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance kicked off from Liberty Bell Park on its traditional route Thursday afternoon for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. About 7,500 people were estimated to have participated in the annual march organized by the Jerusalem Open House. Participants marched as they protested and celebrated their return to large-scale Pride events after two years. One of the defining features of Jerusalem Pride is the LGBTQ + religious community, which marches as Jewish religious music explodes and dances as at any Jewish event. Many participants could be seen wearing kippots, tzitzit and hair veils traditionally worn by religious women while celebrating all parts of their identity in unison. “There is no better time than to form a new coalition and negotiate between all political parties to celebrate our pride in Jerusalem,” said Shay Bramson, chairman of the LGBTQ + religious support and advocacy group Havruta. “The LGBTQ + religious community in Israel wants our representatives to remind us of their next political steps, such as a law banning conversion therapies.”Some participants faced difficulties in reaching the event, with police holding dozens of people and giving them contradictory instructions on how to arrive at the event. After the Israeli Police Jerusalem District Commander arrived at the scene with a photographer photographing him opening a police barrier to participants, participants were allowed to proceed to the event where a number of participants were already waiting.
In 2015, a hared man protesting against the march fatally struck 16-year-old Shira Banki and injured six others during the Pride March in Jerusalem. Since then, security at the event has been strengthened. Israeli police arrested two minors on Wednesday night for hanging provocative signs condemning the Jerusalem Pride Parade. The two suspects fled when they saw the officers and, after pursuing them, police found dozens of signs in their possession. Moreover, on Wednesday, a man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill members of the LGBTQ + community in March this year the event passed without any reported incident. A number of officials were present at the march, including officials from the US Embassy in Jerusalem, EU Ambassador Emanuele Giaufret and MK Eitan Ginzburg. Thousands of police officers were deployed along the march route and in the areas in order to secure the event. A number of roads across the area were closed during the event. Police also secured places where march participants plan to celebrate later in the day. Unlike most years, there was no rally at the end of the march. Instead, everyone went home or to watch the festivities and watch a special Pride event broadcast on Facebook Live and the Open House YouTube channel. The broadcast included music performances by artists from Jerusalem and all of Israel and panels with heated themes in the LGBT community. “After a very complex year for all of us, a year in which the need for a space like the Jerusalem Open House has been proven once again, we are happy to march back through the streets of our city with a perfect combination of protest and celebration, said Noam Yavin, chairman of the Jerusalem Open House. “Against the demonstrations and the derogatory calls from the extremists, they will not take us away from the goal we are striving for, which is to raise a banner of change for Jerusalem and introduce the LGBTQ + community to the city. with us today in our important struggle in the capital. “” Our struggle for equality is not over yet and it is not surprising that Jerusalem ranked very low in the recent Pride Index, “said Alon Shahar , general director of the Jerusalem Open House. “As a community we must continue to fight for our visibility and presence in the city and deal with the budget discrimination we receive from the municipality. We will continue to work for the community and take our place in the Jerusalem arena because we are here for it. stay.”The Jerusalem Open House has launched a fundraising campaign in recent weeks, with rising costs amid a threefold increase in applications and an increase in activity. The coronavirus pandemic also damaged the organization economically. The campaign ends Thursday night at midnight. The march started the month of pride in Israel and will be followed by events throughout the summer in cities across Israel. Pride in Tel Aviv, usually the biggest Pride event in Israel, is expected to take place in late June. The Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance, which opens Pride Month in which more than 50 pride events will be held across the country, symbolizes a united and equal Israel, an Israel that has a place for all and all, “said Aguda, director general of the Association for LGBTQ + Equality in Israel. “We will never give up full recognition and full rights and we will continue to fight in every government for our lives. It is a protest of all for our right to live in security and equality everywhere, for each of us and will continue until [there is] completely equal rights. “Last year, due to the cancellation of the march, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv held simultaneous rallies to mark Pride Month.