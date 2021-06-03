‘Prime Minister of the circumstances’: BJP Bihar leader attacks Nitish Kumar, receives notification of India News party cause





PATNA: A ruling BJP lawmaker who fueled the nest here by calling Nitish Kumar a “prime minister of circumstances” has been given an announcement of the cause by the saffron party.

The head of the BJP BJP disciplinary committee Vinay Singh has hit the MLC party Tunna ji Pandey with the announcement of his “amaryadit” (non-charitable) statement against CM.

“Pandey has been asked to give an answer within 10 days explaining why the party should not take any action against him,” Singh told the PTI on Thursday.

The MLC saffron party created unrest within the ruling NDA coalition when it said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was the one who won the people’s mandate for the post of prime minister, but Nitish Kumar took the chair “circumstantially” – drawing attention from his party leadership .

Unrepentant, he further told a TV channel that he would like to know where the mistake lies when he stressed that “the leader of the party (JD-U) that came out third (in the polls) has become prime minister”.

Lalu Prasad’s RJD emerged as the number one party in the 243-member state assembly during last year’s assembly elections, followed by BJP and JD (U).

Despite the numbers accumulated against JD (U), BJP fulfilled the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar became CM.

BJP and JD (U), along with Jitan Ram Manjhi Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party, have formed a coalition government under Kumar.

Even earlier, when Nitish Kumar had partnered with RJD and Congress to form the Grand Alliance government in 2015, Mohammad Shahabuddin, a former MP and a close aide to Lalu Prasad, had called Nitish Kumar a “prime minister of the circumstances.” as RJDs had more MLAs than JD (U).

Shahabuddin, a four-time RJD MP from Siwan who was serving time in prison in Tihar, recently died from Covid-19.

JD (U), taking the strong exception in Pandey’s statement, has asked BJP to do what is necessary.

“Kumar has led the NDA for a long time … There is a strong understanding between our party and the BJP, which forms the basis of the NDA coalition and has worked well. Previously, we had more numbers than the BJP, and now it is different , but all within the coalition, “said JD (U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad.

He also said that the responsibility to discipline its “badzuban” (bad-mouthed) leader lies with the BJP.

The RJD opposition, however, raised the issue to intensify its attack on Nitish Kumar.

“What a mistake he (Pandey) said … he just repeated the opinion of the people who gave the maximum seats to the RJD after a tumultuous campaign by Tejashwi Yadav,” said party spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary.

Pointing out that HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi had also targeted the Prime Minister in the vaccination machine, asking why Modi’s picture was only on the inoculation certificate and not on the death certificates of the Covid-19 victims, Tiwary claimed that ” dissatisfaction is creating in the ruling coalition “.

“How many people will be tasked with stopping them from telling the truth,” Tiwary added.

Speculation is rife that Lalu Prasad, who recently got out of jail after receiving bail in the last four cases of fodder fraud, could come to Patna around his June 11th birthday time, further pushing the political situation in the state. .

Lalu Prasad, who is currently relocating to his daughter Rajya Sabha’s residence in Delhi Misa Bharti, recently held a video conference with the RJD MLAs, and some of the party lawmakers even met him in the national capital.







