The Indian variant COVID is now prevalent in the UK as cases increase 79% per week
Indian coronavirus the variant is now the dominant type in the UK, Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed.
It comes as cases involving the variant, which was was renamed to the “Delta” variant by the World Health Organization, increased 79% in the space of a week.
As of Wednesday, PHE said there had been 12,431 confirmed cases of variant B.1.617.2: 5,472 more than 6,959 a week earlier.
As a result, he has overcome the Kent variant which caused the winter crisis in the UK with a large number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the dominant type.
Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Insurance Agency, said: “With this variant now prevalent across the UK, it remains vital that we all continue to exercise as much care as possible.
“The way to deal with variants is to treat COVID-19 transmission as a whole. Work from home where you can, and practice hands, face, space, fresh air at all times.
“If you are eligible and have not already done so, please apply for vaccination and make sure you get your second stroke. It will save lives.”
Meanwhile, PHE said there was “early evidence” that infections of the Indian variant could have an “increased risk of hospitalization” compared to the Kent variant.
He said 278 people with the Indian version had attended A&E over the past week, resulting in 94 people admitted to hospital overnight. Last week, 201 people attended A&E, with 43 admissions. Most of these people had not been vaccinated.
The latest data and Dr Harries’ words of caution will raise further doubts about the government’s plans to end England’s blockade on 21 June.
Wednesday, Boris Johnson reiterated his mantra that “there is nothing in the data” to suggest that unlocking will be delayed.
Portugal moved to amber and no country was added to the green travel list
Small European nation where tourists can pay to get a COVID vaccine
However, on Thursday there was a more pessimistic tone from Health Secretary Matt Hancock. He said ahead of a meeting of G7 health ministers: it is too early to say what the decision will be on the fourth step of the roadmap. “
This was followed by Government decision not to add any country to its “green” list of international travel also removing Portugal from her.
PHE, meanwhile, said Bolton remains the area most affected by the Indian variant. Cases have increased by 795 in a week to a total of 2,149.
However, he added that there were encouraging signs that the transmission rate was starting to fall after testing and vaccinations in the area.
