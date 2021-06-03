The fire started two weeks ago.

The ship was carrying tons of nitric acid and oil.

The plastic “cores” from the ship’s cargo have already begun washing ashore.

Government officials and environmentalists are preparing for a catastrophe off the west coast of Sri Lanka after a container ship carrying tons of chemicals and other potentially dangerous cargo caught fire and sank in part.

Fishing along the 50 miles of coastline has already been suspended due to the incident.

“Ship has given a death blow to our lives, “Said Joshua Anthony, head of a regional fisheries union.” “We can not go to sea, which means we can not live.”

The fire first started aboard the Singapore X-Press Pearl flag two weeks ago. The fire increased further over the days before it was brought under control.

(MORE: Miami-Dade names ‘heat chief’ for first time)

As of Thursday, tough ships were resting at the bottom of the ocean at a depth of about 70 meters, according to an update from X-Press Feeders, the company that operates it. This meant that rescue workers could not pull it further off the coast as planned.

The update said the forward section of ships “continues to decline slowly”. Rescue workers were still at the scene and the oil spill response assets were on their feet.

The aerial video posted Wednesday by the Sri Lankan Air Force showed smoked waste of the ship, which seemed to be lined up on one side.

The ship was carrying 1,486 containers. Eighty-one of them were considered “dangerous goods containers,” according to the X-Press Feeders. Among the dangerous cargoes were 25 tons of nitric acid, a chemical used in fertilizers and other uses.

Ship operators think most of the cargo burns in the fire. But there are still hundreds of tons of oil on board.

Kanchana Wijesekera, Sri Lanka’s state fisheries minister, said in a tweet that the government was prepared to respond to an oil spill.

Booms and skimmers will be used around the ship and strategic locations, (and) spray to be used to disperse the luster of the oil“, he said.” There are also contingency plans for thorough beach cleaning.

He added that experts have been monitoring marine life and other environmental assets in the area.

More than 300 Sri Lankan Air Force personnel were deployed to collects garbage which was left ashore along a 4-mile stretch of coastline, according to a press release. The photos showed them wearing protective gear.

“During the clean-up program, SLAF troops plan to clean up all debris that is harmful to humans and the natural environment,” the statement said.

“Charitha Pattiaratchi, a professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia and one of the many scientists monitoring the burning ship, said in a Facebook post that the incident would have”extreme environmental impact“

He said a large cargo of small plastic cartridges known as “nurdles”, which are used to create plastic products and were also among the ship’s cargoes, are being washed ashore.

“These have been released on [the] “and are found on the beaches south of Colombo – over time, they will continue to move south as our model forecasts show,” he said.

“They are transported by wind and currents [and] they will stay on the surface up to the beach and stay in the marine environment forever as they are not biodegradable “.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. X-Press Feeders said that before the flames erupted, a leak was detected in one of the containers holding nitric acid. The company said it sought to unload the container at port stops in Qatar and India, but “the advice given was that there was no facility or specialist expertise immediately available to deal with the leak unit”.

The first sign of fire came on May 20, when the crew reported smoke in the cargo hold, according to an incident review by X-Press Feeders. Emergency procedures were initiated and naval personnel and firefighters were put on alert.

The crew reported a deck fire the next day. Firefighting boats and a helicopter were deployed to the scene.

Here is a chronology of what happened over the next few days:

-May 22: Crew heard an explosion in a cargo reserve.

-May 23: A dozen crew members were taken from the ship to make room for a fire brigade.

-May 24: The fire had intensified and was spreading to other parts of the ship.

-May 25: A second explosion was heard, the loudest. The 12 firefighters and 13 crew members left on board were evacuated.

-May 26: Firefighting tugboats continued to fight the blaze.

-Ma 27: All efforts are being made to save the ship and cargo and to protect the marine environment and it appears that the fire on board has been somewhat reduced, “X-Press Feeders said.

The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.