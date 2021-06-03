WhatsApp obtaining fraud consent: Center at HC





The Center on Thursday asked the Delhi High Court to issue interim instructions on WhatsApp to refrain from prompting notifications regarding its updated privacy policy for its existing users. In an additional statement, the Center told a Division Division, made up of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that the WhatsApps game plan will transfer the entire existing user base engaged in its updated 2021 forward policy that Parliament pass Personal Data Protection (PDP) Invoice. The Centers ‘new testimony supports the assessments in a plethora of pleas, particularly a PIL moved by Chaitanya Rohilla, a lawyer, in January, challenging WhatsApps’ updated policy that gives users the choice to either accept it or exit the App, but not to share their data with other Facebook-owned or third-party applications. The center went a step further and asked the Supreme Court to curb WhatsApp. It is alleged that Respondent no. 2 (WhatsApp) has released its digital capability to existing unsuspecting users and would like to force them to accept the updated 2021 privacy policy by turning on such notifications at regular intervals. The game plan is very clear, i.e., to transfer the entire existing user base committed to the updated 2021 privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection Bill (PDP) becomes law, the HC Center told. Privacy, our priority Meanwhile, a WhatsApp spokesman said: We reiterate that we have already responded to the Government of India and assured them that user privacy remains our highest priority. As a reminder, the latest update does not change the privacy of people’s personal messages. Its purpose is to provide additional information about how people can interact with businesses if they choose to do so. We will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update, as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, such as communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook. We will maintain this approach until at least the next PDP law enters into force. Anti-user practices The center claimed that WhatsApp is enjoying anti-user practices. WhatsApp is enjoying anti-user practices by getting the consent of users for its updated privacy policy. It has been alleged that millions of existing WhatsApps users, those who have not accepted the updated 2021 privacy policy, are being bombarded with notifications every day, the Center said. The Center cited a decision of the Competition Commission of India holding it prima facie, WhatsApp had broken the law through its exploitative and exclusionary behavior in wearing the policy update and instructed the Director General of CCI to conduct an investigation. It is submitted that the current notices as postponed by the Respondent no. 2 (WhatsApp) on its users, existing or new prima facie The opinion of the order of the Competition Commission of India dated March 24, 2021, said the Center requesting that the Supreme Court issue instructions on WhatsApp not only to give up push notifications, but also to register the number of times the notifications of such are being pushed to users every day.

