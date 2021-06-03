Ottawa promises ‘transformative change’ to address violence against indigenous women and girls

Two years after the National Inquiry into Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) released its landmark report, the federal government today unveiled its response to a 30-page report promising a series of “transformational changes” to address inequalities constant faced by the natives. when it comes to the justice system.

The ‘Federal Road’ report called for an acholistic approach, co-developed with the contribution of the First Nations, the Mtis and Inuit peoples, to end the plague of disproportionately directed violence against indigenous women and people of gender diversity .

The plan includes government promises to spend more on indigenous language, culture, infrastructure, health and policing. Ottawa will give communities more control over social services to ensure an important cultural approach to governance.

“Substantial and transformational change from all government orders is essential to end violence against women, girls and men 2SLGBTQQIA +, indigenous peoples,” Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennettsaid, using an acronym referring to two -spiritual, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, question, international people.

“As a government and as Canadians, we need to do more and we pledge to do better to end this national tragedy,” she said, citing statistics showing that indigenous women and girls have 12 times more more likely to be killed or disappeared than other women in Canada.

While they make up only four percent of the Canadian population, Indigenous women were the victims in 28 percent of all homicides committed against women in 2019, according to data from Statistics Canada something Bennett said is driven by systemic discrimination and the country’s history of colonialism.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the release of the report, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged $ 2.2 billion in new spending over five years to implement the ambitious new programming.

“To survivors and families, elders, representatives and commissioners and to everyone involved in this work your voices have been heard,” Trudeau said, adding that he accepts the investigation to find that the perpetual violence inflicted on indigenous women is equal. with genocide.

“In order to truly heal these wounds, we must first accept the truth. And not just for housing schools, but for the many injustices, both past and present, that indigenous peoples face. , “he said.

LOOK: Trudeau issues national action plan in MMIWG report

The families of missing and murdered indigenous women have long kept the justice system in the country full of racism, which often results in an inadequate police response to violent crimes in indigenous communities and fewer resolved cases.

The government said it would introduce new legislation to recognize First Nations-led policing as an “essential service” and to direct more money to these back-up efforts to fight crime.

Ottawa is also promising to expand the First Nations police program into new communities and fund the work of repairing, renovating, and replacing existing police facilities in First Nations and Inuit communities.

Beyond giving communities more resources for better policing themselves, the federal government is also promising new investments for the RCMP, which is often responsible for policing in rural, northern, and remote communities.

Ottawa says it will lead the RCMP to address systemic racism in its ranks by “reforming recruitment and training processes”, gathering more competition-based data to better track crime statistics and creating the RCMP. Local Cooperation, Office of Co-development and Accountability a directorate aimed to improve relations between the police and the indigenous peoples they serve. The government says it wants RCMP officials to see their actions through an “indigenous lens” to avoid stigmatizing crime victims.

Discrimination in health care to be addressed

To help women fleeing domestic violence, the federal government is promising to spend more on transition housing, increase the number of shelters for indigenous women and children in the reserve in the North and in urban areas, and “expand support for community reintegration.” “for indigenous women who are perpetrators of criminal offenses.

In the economic statement last fall, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland allocated $ 724 million over five years for these initiatives.

In addition to strengthening police resources, the government says it wants to address discrimination in healthcare to ensure better outcomes.

The harassment of Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman who faced racist attacks by Quebec health care workers while she was dying in hospital, has inspired Ottawa to work with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners to address bigotry and “extreme inequalities.” health and social inequalities, “the report said.

The federal government says it will soon introduce new health care legislation designed to eradicate anti-domestic racism in care delivery.

The government says it wants to see more “floating health care system” and patient advocates to help Indigenous people interact with doctors and nurses and expand the use of First Nations and Inuit midwives and Doulas, people who support pregnant women while they are at work.

Like the new training he will now require for the RCMP, Ottawa says he wants “cultural safety training” for medical professionals to avoid repeating what happened to Echaquan.

The government says it is determined to increase domestic control and accountability over “the design, distribution and management of federally funded health services”. It will also spend more money to improve sexual and reproductive health care services for indigenous women inside and outside the reserve and to strengthen the mental health services available to them.

As the opioid epidemic continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Canadians each year, the federal government is promising to raise new funding for community-based substance abuse treatment and prevention programs to help indigenous people struggle with addiction.

Ottawa today committed to hiring more nurses and other medical professionals for remote and isolated United Nations communities.

The federal government also says it will also establish a new National Institute for Women’s Health Research to study ways to improve health care outcomes for women from marginalized communities.

To promote overall health and well-being, the government said communities should be supported as they revive the indigenous language and culture.

Ottawa vowed to strengthen opportunities for “cultural expression, participation, promotion and indigenous representation in the arts, cultural industries and media” and said it would continue to protect indigenous languages ​​in Canada, many of which are facing extinction after centuries of colonialism.

The federal government said that, by building the 2019 legislation that created the Indigenous Languages ​​Act, it would support initiatives such as languages ​​and cultural camps.

“Government policies and laws that prevented the ability to practice and pass on knowledge and cultural language have created conditions in which the important roles and identities of indigenous women, girls and men 2SLGBTQQIA + are less valued,” the federal document said.

First National Assembly (AFN) chief Perry Bellegarde welcomed the government’s response and pledged $ 2.2 billion in new spending to help curb violence.

Bellegarde said police and justice and health care systems “should all be accountable to the people of the First Nations they serve and they should be committed to enforcing calls for justice,” he said.

“It will take years to unravel decades of colonial policies and the campaign of genocide against our people, but we are here today to dedicate ourselves to that work.

“Our people have suffered enough. We need action, we need to implement all these recommendations.”