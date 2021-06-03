Carling Avenue was fixed as the second worst street in Ontario in the CAA study and is not the only local artery making the list





Content of the article Busy Carling Avenue took second place in the CAAs 2021 survey of Ontario’s worst roads and again led Ottawas worse as it was named by road users. Hunt Club Road and Innes Road also made Ontario the top 10 while Montreal and Merivale Roads were also in the top five of Ottawa. Following the departure of 2020 due to the pandemic, the CAA asked road users to name the worst roads in their areas between March 23 and April 18. There have been many road crashes over the past year, but despite a drop in the number of commuters going to offices, the importance of road improvements has not changed, said CAA North & East Ontario CEO and President and President Jeff Walker in a release news. The average traveler in North America is saving 41 minutes a day by not traveling or using public transportation, the CAA said. As road use has changed with more cyclists, runners and pedestrians, potholes, broken shoulders, cracks and rotten roads still affect users.

Content of the article Ottawas on the five worst roads in the 2019 study include Carling Avenue, Hunt Club Road, Saint Joseph Boulevard, Riverside Drive and Mitch Owens Road. CAAs as the Worst Roads in Ottawa, 2021: Carling Avenue

Hunt Club Street

Innes Street

Montreal Street

Merivale Road 10 Best Roads in Ontario, 2021: Victoria Street, Prince Edward County

Avenue Carling, Ottawa

Barton Street East, Hamilton

District Street 49, Prince Edward County

Avenue Eglinton East, Toronto

Hunt Club Street, Ottawa

Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

Innes Street, Ottawa

Algonquin West Boulevard, Timmins

Queen Street, Kingston 5 Best Roads, Eastern Ontario, 2021:

Victoria Street, Prince Edward County

County Street, 49 County Prince Edward

Queen Street, Kingston

Bridge Road, West Bellevil

Johnson Street, Kingston

