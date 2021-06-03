PHL borrows $ 300-M for earthquake-resistant buildings





The World Bank on Tuesday approved a new $ 300 million (P14.34-billion) loan for a Philippine government project aimed at protecting key public buildings in Metro Manila against earthquakes and raising emergency preparedness. In a statement, the Washington-based multilateral lender said the Philippine Seismic Risk Reduction and Resistance project would include updating 425 structures, including school buildings and health centers, to make them more resilient to natural disasters. such as earthquakes. The World Bank estimated that the project would benefit 300,000 teachers, students, physicians, patients, and staff using the equipment. The loan will also support the efforts of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to systematically prepare for and respond to potential overlapping risks including typhoons, floods, volcanic eruptions, and pandemics. It will fund the purchase of equipment that will allow the DPWH to increase its ability to communicate and restore transportation to Metro Manila after an earthquake, as well as to improve its capacity to respond to other emergencies. Metro Manila or the National Capital Region is the seat of the government and the population of the country, the economic and cultural center. Increasing the safety of buildings and structures by increasing institutional response to disasters will help protect the lives and safety of more than 12 million people, including the poorest and most vulnerable, said Ndiam Diop, Country Director of Banks World Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. Mr Diop said this would also help increase the economic viability of the Philippines. The World Bank estimated that the renovation of public buildings in the Philippine capital would involve four million working days. This will help cure the construction sectors from the pandemic. According to the bank, at least 60% of the total area of ​​the Philippines is exposed to various natural hazards, such as earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, landslides, volcanic eruptions and typhoons, as is the situation across the Pacific The Ring of Fire and the Pacific Cyclone strap The country has suffered from more than 15 devastating earthquakes in the last 50 years. The four main ones with a size of more than 6.5 occurred only in the last two months of 2019. The Taal volcano erupted in January 2020, displacing 500,000 people and causing P3.4 billion in damage to infrastructure and agriculture in surrounding areas. The Greater Metro Area Manila (GMMA) risk assessment study estimated that a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in the West Valley Fault (a possible maximum scenario, the so-called The Big) would result in approximately 48,000 casualties and $ 48 billion in losses. economic, with catastrophic impact on government continuity and service delivery, the World Bank said. President Rodrigo R. Duterte issued Executive Order (EO) no. 52 (EO 52) on May 8, 2018 that established an Earthquake Resistance Program Management Office in the Large Metro Area to mitigate the potentially devastating impact of a major earthquake. The EO mandated state offices to improve their earthquake resistance and ensure that government buildings, hospitals and other infrastructure can withstand earthquakes. The new $ 300 million loan is among 13 World Bank $ 3 billion pipeline projects for the Philippines targeted for approval starting June. This is in addition to the three new loans the bank has given to the government so far this year, following a $ 500 million loan it provided to purchase coronavirus vaccines and $ 700,000 technical assistance for the feasibility study for the Hydropower Complex rehabilitation project. Agus-Pulangi. Beatrice M. Laforga

